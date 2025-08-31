Huskies Grind Out Season-Opening Win Over Colorado State
In the opener against Colorado State, the University of Washington football team needed just six plays to show how potent it could be on offense -- sending running back Jonah Coleman scampering around the right end from 26 yards out to score the season's first points.
Along the way, the Huskies just missed on a 56-yard TD pass to wide receiver Denzel Boston, who got behind the secondary but couldn't pull in a slightly under-thrown pass.
On a cool Saturday night at Husky Stadium, it was pick your Montlake poison in the UW's 38-21 victory.
However, early indications are this team is going to need all the yards and points it can get this season.
While Jedd Fisch's offensive unit was efficient much of the time in its 2025 debut -- rolling up 509 yards of total offense -- the Husky defense was anything but stout for nearly three quarters.
It missed tackles. Gave up large chunks of yards. Allowed a last-second touchdown to close out the opening half. Kept its Mountain West opponent in the game longer than it should.
All quibbling aside, the Huskies emerged from its first of two 8 p.m. night games 1-0, pulling away from a 21-all third-quarter tie to extend their home winning streak to 21, second in the nation. The offense, in particular its big three, got them there.
Coleman rushed 24 times for 177 yards and 2 scores. Demond Williams Jr. threw for 226 yards and rushed for 68. Boston caught 5 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
"It's past my bedtime," Coleman said, sitting down for a postgame interview with midnight fast approaching. "I'd be in bed by 10."
The Huskies are glad he put in a couple of extra hours on this night. He came up just two yards short of college career of 179 against Colorado in 2023 while playing for Fisch's last Arizona team. He had almost all brand new offensive linemen to run behind.
"Definitely the bond and camaraderie showed up a lot tonight in moments that weren't going our way," Coleman said. "It was the next-play mentality."
Said Fisch, "I'm proud of the offensive line. I thought they did a really, really good job."
For Williams, he earned his first victory in three starts as the UW starting quarterback and was given a game ball.
"I thought his decision-making was great," Fisch said of the sophomore. "He was a 75 percent passer again [18 of 24]. That's pretty impressive. No turnovers."
After forcing the Rams into a 3-and-out on the game's first series, Williams tried to hit Boston deep on its second snap. It was a good idea, with the junior receiver getting open, but the ball was short and knocked away.
Two plays later the Huskies converted a fourth-and-1 play at midfield when Williams lobbed one to a wide-open Coleman in the right flat that was turned in a 22-yard gainer.
Two more plays later, Coleman got loose again from the 26 and went into the end zone standing up. Barely four minutes into a new season, the Huskies led 7-0.
Yet Colorado State needed just nine plays and 75 yards to respond. The Rams ripped off plays of 16, 19 and 20 yards to get the ball close. Back-up quarterback Tahj Bullock, previously a Virginia Tech and Akron player, tied the game with a 2-yard run over the right side, going in untouched and holding the ball aloft.
The teams were tied at 7 at the 6:47 mark of the opening quarter.
Into the next quarter, after the teams traded possessions, the Huskies showed off their offensive patience by moving 90 yards in eight plays to regain the lead. A 39-yard pass to Boston put his team on the Colorado State 1. Sophomore Adam Mohammed went up the middle and scored standing up for a 14-7 advantage and his first college touchdown.
It stayed that way until the final 99 seconds of the half. The UW defense inexplicably gave up a nine-play, 71-yard scoring drive in which it seemed seemed powerless to make a play. The Rams had pass completions of 10, 16 and 15 to get up the field.
With 15 seconds left before intermission from the 15 yard line, Colorado State's Dupree, Jalen not Marcus, took a handoff, got through the line, made Husky safety Makell Esteen miss badly at the 7 and scored easily. The teams ran to the locker room tied at 14.
After the break, the UW offense seemed ready to go again. With Mohammed setting things up with a 34-yard kickoff return, the Huskies moved 59 yards in seven plays for Kade Eldridge's 1-yard scoring plunge, following center Landen Hatchett into the end zone.
Eldridge is a sophomore tight end and USC transfer who will be utilized as a fullback at time, much like Jack Westover previously was. It was his first college touchdown, too. With just 3:43 gone in the half, the Huskies were back on top 21-14.
The Husky defense couldn't hold it. They gave the lead back in seven plays when Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler Nicolosi found tight end Jaxxon Warren wide open over the middle for a 27-yard score. Esteen was late getting there . At 8:01 of the third quarter, the game was tied at 21.
Now it was a tennis match. It was the UW's serve. They went for a scoreboard kill shot.
They needed nine plays covering 69 yards for Boston to beat Rams cornerback CJ Blocker one on one in the end zone for a 12-yard TD catch. Using up exactly five minutes, the UW went back in front 28-21 with 3:01 remaining in the third quarter.
Finally, the Husky defense stepped up. Esteen, an earlier victim on two opposing touchdows, came over the top of Colorado State receiver Tommy Maher and intercepted the ball at his own 38 with 1:41 left in the quarter. It was his fourth Husky pass theft. It was the most pivotal play of the night.
"That play by Makell was a huge play," Fisch said. "We were kind of able to take control right there."
The UW turned that turnover into a 24-yard Grady Gross field goal and some breathing room, moving in front 31-21 with 12:11 left to play.
It took another Husky defensive heroic to salt this one away. On fourth-and-seven from the UW 34, Colorado State set up for a field goal only to have the aforementioned Bullock take a long snap and look for a receiver.
Redshirt freshman nickelback Rahshawn Clark came barreling in from the QB's left, didn't allow him to raise his arm and buried Bullock for a 14-yard sack. The clock read 9:35. But it was game over, though there was time for one more score.
The Huskies made the visitors pay for this misstep, too, with Coleman breaking a 38-yard run that came up a three yards short of the end zone. He scored on the next play with 6:57 left and fans started heading for the parking lot.
Everybody, including Coleman will need to get their rest with another 8 p.m. home game coming next Saturday against UC Davis.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: