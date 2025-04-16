Huskies' Long Snapper Warchuck First to Enter New Portal Window
Cameron Warchuck attended Tuesday's University of Washington spring football practice on the East field. He participated in all of the stretching exercises, then went into Husky Stadium to practice his long snapping.
He did this all for the last time because, on Wednesday, he became the first UW player to enter the transfer portal in this latest window that opened.
It was really no big surprise because the 6-foot, 245-pound Warchuck was somewhat doomed after a rough start to last season in which he misfired on more than one in-game snap and gave up half of his snapping responsibilities for much of the season.
Snappers only get so many mistakes before confidence is lost and changes are made.
In this case, Jedd Fisch's staff split up those duties last season by having Warchuck handle all punt snaps and Caleb Johnston provide the place-kicking snaps. Johnston since has transferred to California.
With a stocky 6-foot, 245-pound build, Warchuck joined the Huskies after three seasons at Colorado, but only one of which he served as the No. 1 snapper, which came during Deion Sanders' first year as the Buffaloes coach.
Warchuck, originally from Norco, California, replaced Jaden Green, who was the lead UW snapper for four seasons. However, Green did not go totally unscathed either. He sent his first career snap in 2020 over the head of punter Race Porter, who recovered it but has his punt blocked and returned for a touchdown.
This offeseason, the Huskies added junior Ryan Keen, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound transfer from Utah Tech, who joined the team for spring football and whose presence likely was responsible for sending Warchuck to the transfer portal.
