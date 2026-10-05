Huskies Made Move to Mills at LT Earlier Than Before



On the next to the last University of Washington first-half offensive drive against USC, John Mills took over for freshman Kodi Greene at left tackle.

Eight plays later, the Huskies scored to take a 14-10 lead on Kade Eldridge's 1-yard touchdown plunge.

It was the earliest the Huskies (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) had made this position switch in three consecutive games, with the other changes coming during the second half and only temporary.

This time, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Mills played left tackle for the rest of the game, which was won by the Trojans 25-21 on Saturday night.

He received high marks afterward.

"I thought John Mills stepped in at left tackle and had a lot of great plays," UW coach Jedd Fisch said in his postgame media session. "That doesn't mean he's the left tackle. That means he stepped in today and did a really good job."

Yet the change still had to be made and it won't be surprising if it's permanent for Friday night's game against 20th-ranked Iowa (4-1, 1-1) at Husky Stadium.

While it's been a bold effort to try this sort of thing, freshmen such as Greene simply don't start out their careers aas the starter t the pressure-packed No. 1 left offensive tackle role.

Mills didn't do it.

He's started at left offensive guard for 16 games.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Greene simply isn't strong enough yet as an 18-year-old kid to protect the most valuable piece of offensive-line real estate.

He more than likely will be physically ready and an NFL prospect some day, but he's barely attended any UW classes at all, is still dealing with his teenage years and he's been put to the test and it hasn't always gone well.

During his five Husky possessions in the game, Greene in one instance was grabbed by a USC defender and thrown out of the way.

The Huskies, among them Hayden Moore (44) and Rylon Dillard-Allen (4) leave the field after losing to USC. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskies really had to do something that more than likely will be a lasting decision.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has been sacked 12 times in two games -- five at the hands of the Trojans -- which is rate that leans to being out of control.

While the signal-caller has contributed to that by holding onto the football too long, he needs better protection.

Playing on the outside, Mills, the Huskies' best offensive lineman, gives his team a more of a chance at moving the football and putting points on the board.

Early in the second half, the UW scored again, with Williams receiving decent protection and finding tight end Decker DeGraaf with a 42-yard touchdown pass, good for a 21-10 lead that was both shocking to USC and didn't hold up.

Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) gets hit on the pass as Kodi Greene (76) tries to provide protection against USC. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fisch naturally is protective of Greene, one of his more publicized freshmen arriving in Montlake this year.

Yet he has to be cognizant when the losses begin piling up of what that effect might have on someone such as Mills. So far, it's not gone down well.

Mills sat on the bench with his head down after losing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and then had words with USC'S Alex VanSumeren where those two had to be separated, according to Christian Caple of On Montlake.

Seasoning the young talent is one thing. Losing with them isn't going to go over well with anyone.