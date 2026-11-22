Of all of the lasting images pulled from a stirring 27-24 overtime victory over Indiana, there was Demond Williams Jr. streaking down the field on a 65-yard touchdown run. Decker DeGraaf wide open in the end zone. The Hoosiers' field-goal attempt missing wide left. Fans turning midfield into a dance party.

Yet there was yet one more snapshot from Husky Stadium etched in the memory banks that was notable more for the momentary but unnecessary concern it caused.

Big, bad John Mills left flat on his back at midfield.

With 5:28 left in regulation play, the Huskies' chief protector and 6-foot-6, 325-pound man mountain, a seemingly indestructible human being, was left prone on the ground near where the fans would gather in celebration about a half hour later.

Seeing this, a couple of doomsday thoughts were considered: Was Mills seriously hurt? Was the offensive line about to suffer greater indignity with another pillar pulled from the lineup?

Surrounded by trainers, Mills slowly sat up, got to his feet and briefly left the field before returning to do his part in beating the defending national champion Hoosiers at the end.

"I think we're good; I haven't got a medical report," UW coach Jedd Fisch said on Saturday. "There wasn't one player who wasn't able to finish the game."

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Even with his intimidating size, Mills was hardly exempt from physical punishment in a Big Ten battle such as this one.

This was such a violent, take-no-prisoners exchange, with the visiting Hoosiers losing three starters who each were down for a long time before getting helped off the field. They included 6-foot-5, 298-pound senior center Bray Lynch, 6-foot-4, 308-pound offensive tackle Adedamola Ajani and standout wide receiver Nick Marsh. None of them returned.

Meantime, Mills needed just a moment to get his bearings back. All game long until then, he appeared to be enjoying himself. During the timeout leading into the fourth quarter, he stood off to the side from his teammates and waved his arms in sync with loud music cascading through the stadium. He couldn't miss the end of this one.

Fisch pointed to the conditioning of his football team, aided and abetted by the UW strength and medical staffs, for enabling his players to finish up strong each week. These Huskies haven't always started out well, but they've shown a finishing kick.

John Mills and Kolt Dieterich run out of the tunnel to play Indiana. | Dave Sizer

"if you look at our games in the fourth quarter this season, we have played better in the fourth quarter than any quarter throughout the year," Fisch said. "I think we're incredibly fit and healthy and they're certainly very physical."

All of which seems to bode well for the Huskies who prepare to close out the regular season against another formidable and overly familiar opponent.

"I'm certainly proud of the way our guys handled themselves in this situation," Fisch said, "and it's great to see all of our players so far be able to go play Oregon."