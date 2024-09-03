Huskies Move Into Top 25 of Coaches Poll
Proving how unscientific the national rankings can be, the University of Washington football team used its season-opening 35-3 victory over Weber State to climb into the top 25 of the AFCA Coaches Poll for the first time yet drew fewer votes in the Associated Press listing in a week's time.
The Huskies took advantage of Florida State and Texas A&M dropping from the main frame of the coaches poll to move into the No. 25 position, compiling 95 points, six behind 24th-ranked Louisville. In the preseason poll, they had been the first team outside the Top 25, but with more points, 123.
In the AP poll, considered the holy grail of the national rankings, the UW dropped to the 33rd-highest vote-getter with 20 points in the AP balloting, down a spot from last week.
The AP voters picked Memphis, Nebraska and SMU higher than the Huskies, with all of these teams, remaining in the receiving-votes category, while Florida State, 10th at one point, completely disappeared from the voting following two opening losses.
All of this was met with a shrug from UW senior cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, who said, "No, we're used to be overlooked. We just take it one week at a time. We're always going to be the underdog, so we have to keep proving people wrong."
The Huskies, with a veteran lineup and coached by Kalen DeBoer, began last season ranked No. 10 by the Associated Press and rose as high as No. 3 before becoming one of the four semifinalists and the national runnerup in the College Football Playoff.
