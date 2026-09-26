Huskies, San Jose State Agree To Resume Series

The University of Washington football team will play San Jose State in 2033, restarting that series with a Husky Stadium outing on Sept. 17 that year as future scheduling remains a tricky proposition in today's ever-changing college landscape.

The Spartans represent the Huskies' only non-conference game in place beyond the 2030 football season.

Scheduling concerns these days range from agreeing to difficult games that might hamper playoff aspirations to arranging for decided mismatches against lower-level schools that greatly affect attendance, such as this past Saturday's match-up against Eastern Washington, when the stadium was just two-thirds full.

Add to those scenarios trying to maintain the Apple Cup against Washington State, with that rivalry series contract running out following the 2028 game.

That year, the Huskies are scheduled to face Eastern Washington, UNLV and WSU outside of Big Ten play.

In 2029, the UW are contracted to play non-conference outings at Tennessee and at home against Boise State, with a third game, possibly Washington State, still to be determined. Whoever it is will have to play at Husky Stadium to insure the UW has at least six home games.

In 2023, the Huskies have agreed to non-conference games against Tennessee, Hawaii and Boise State in 2030, all at home. Unless something changes, that means there won't be an Apple Cup game that year.

As for San Jose State, the UW has played the Mountain West Conference team 10 times and won each of those games by margins ranging from 3 to 43 points.

Future Schedule Update 🗓️



Spartans vs. Huskies

Sept. 17, 2033 | Seattle, WA#ThisIsSparta | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/qGQY4PXgXh — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) September 23, 2026

The most recent meeting came in 2006 when a Tyrone Willingham-coached UW team beat the Spartans 35-29 with the program in decline.

The initial matchup for these teams came during Jim Owens' second season as coach when the Huskies hosted San Jose State and prevailed 14-6.

While there have been all sorts of interesting or aggravating closer-than-expected encounters, the 1996 UW-San Jose State match-up in mid-November that season left people slack-jawed.

Running back Corey Dillon got loose on 16 carries for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns -- all in the opening quarter and an NCAA record rushing total -- as the Huskies raced out to a 25-0 lead on the way to a 53-10 victory in Montlake.

Dillon, who was named Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Week, totaled 305 yards of total offense and did not play beyond the opening quarter as the UW made a humane gesture to its overmatched opponent.

SAN JOSE STATE SERIES 1958, UW 14, San Jose State 6 After a scoreless first half, Bob Hivner's 4-yard TD run and a following conversion kick were the difference. 1977, UW 24, San Jose State 3 Joe Steele had a 53-yard touchdown run and an 8-yard scoring catch to decide this one. 1988, UW 35, San Jose State 31 The Huskies led 28-0 before giving up 31 unanswered points to fall behind, needing Tony Covington's 2-yard TD run to win with 1:31 left to play. 1990, UW 20, San Jose State 17 Beno Bryan provided the winning points on a 52-yard punt return for a score with 5:51 left to play for a Rose Bowl team. 1993, UW 52, San Jose State 17 Napolean Kaufman rushed for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns with the Huskies on probation. 1994, UW 34, San Jose State 20 Napolean Kaufman had TD runs of 76 and 91 yards and finished with 254, third most in UW annals. 1996, UW 53, San Jose State 10 Corey Dillon ran for 222 yards in the first quarter and the UW finished with 559 rushing yards and 734 yards of total offense. 2002, UW 34, San Jose State 10 Reggie Williams caught 22- and 89-yard touchdown passes. 2004, UW 21, San Jose State 6 This was the UW's only win in a 1-10 season as Kenny James rushed for 189 yards and 2 TDs. 2006, UW 35, San Jose State 29 Running back Louis Rankin broke 34- and 68-yard touchdown runs and finished with 145 yards.