Husky History of Playing Friday Night Lights Games
Friday night football always was the recognized domain of high school teams before the college game felt compelled to expand its interests.
Initially, universities occasionally played only bowl games, war-time contests and turn of the century outings 100 years ago on Fridays.
Well, not anymore.
Everyone wants a piece of Friday Night Lights these days.
Doesn't everybody have a fullback named Tim Riggins, a quarterback named Matt Saracen, a coach who answers to Eric Taylor and fans called Tyra and Lila cheering in the stands or on the sideline?
This Friday at 6 p.m., the University of Washington (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) will host Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) at Husky Stadium in a game televised by FS1, with this encounter coming a year after the Scarlet Knights welcomed the Huskies to Piscataway, New Jersey, for a Friday night tussle and beat them 21-18.
This will mark the 43rd game in UW football annals played on Friday and the Huskies hold a 23-18-1 all-time record for match-ups played on that day.
Since 2015, the UW typically has played one a year on Friday.
In 2013, when Steve Sarkisian was coach or at least for most of that season, the Huskies suited up for three Friday games against UCLA, Washington State and BYU.
They have played Washington State nine times on Fridays and won six and tied once.
They've been part of 10 bowl games played on Fridays, including five of their Rose Bowl match-ups.
They played three Pac-12 championship games on Friday against Colorado, Utah and Oregon in the Bay Area and in Las Vegas.
No sure thing, the Huskies have lost three of their past six games on Fridays.
The UW played its first Friday game in 1893 against Stanford and lost 40-0 in West Seattle; 123 years later, the Huskies hosted the Cardinals and whipped them 44-6 in Montlake. They're 1-3 against Stanford on Fridays.
They went more than 40 years and played just one Friday game -- from 1940 to 1982, when they lined up on that day for the 1960 Rose Bowl against Wisconsin, a 44-8 victory.
In 2007, the Huskies began playing Friday games for reasons other than a bowl game, war-time concerns or program pioneer days because the TV networks now demanded it.
For the third time in nine seasons, the UW and Rutgers will meet on a Friday. The Huskies won in 2017 in New Jersey, taking a 30-14 victory, before last year's stumble in Piscataway.
The best thing about playing on a Friday night is the Huskies will get Saturday off without needing a bye week to make that happen.
HUSKY FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
Dec. 29, 1893 -- Stanford 40, at UW 0
Nov. 30, 1900 -- at UW 5, WSU 5
Oct. 30, 1903 -- UW 10, at WSU 0
Nov. 26, 1915 -- UW 46, Colorado 0
Nov. 28, 1919 -- at UW 7, California 0
Nov. 5, 1920 -- Stanford 3, at UW 0
Nov. 12, 1920 -- at Oregon 17, UW 0
Jan. 1, 1926 -- Alabama 20, UW 19
Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 1937 -- Pittsburgh 21, UW 0
Rose Bowl
Sept. 27, 1940 -- at Minnesota 14, UW 6
Jan. 1, 1960 -- UW 44, Wisconsin 8
Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 1982 -- UW 28, Iowa 0
Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 1993 -- Michigan 38, UW 31
Rose Bowl
Dec. 29, 1995 -- Iowa 38, UW 18
Sun Bowl
Dec. 25, 1998 -- Air Force 45, UW 25
Oahu Bowl
Dec. 28, 2001 -- Texas 47, UW 43
Holiday Bowl
Aug. 3, 2007 -- UW 42, at Syracuse 12
Nov. 2, 2012 -- UW 21, at California 13
Nov. 23, 2012 -- at WSU 31, UW 28 (OT)
Nov. 15, 2013 -- at UCLA 41, UW 31
Nov. 29, 2013 -- at UW 27, WSU 17
Dec. 27, 2013 -- UW 31, BYU 16
Fight Hunger Bowl
Jan. 2, 2015 -- Oklahoma State 30, UW 22
Cactus Bowl
Sept. 4, 2015 -- at Boise State 16, UW 13
Oct. 8, 2015 -- UW 17, at USC 12
Nov. 27, 2015 -- UW 45, WSU 10
Sept. 30, 2016 -- at UW 44, Stanford 6
Nov. 25, 2016 -- UW 45, at WSU 17
Dec. 2, 2016 -- UW 41, Colorado 10
Pac-12 title game
Sept. 1, 2017 -- UW 30, at Rutgers 14
Nov. 10, 2017 -- at Stanford 30, UW 22
Nov. 23, 2018 -- UW 28, at WSU 15
Nov. 30, 2018 -- UW 10, Utah 3
Pac-12 title game
Nov. 8, 2019 -- UW 19, at Oregon State 7
Nov. 29, 2019 -- at UW 31, WSU 13
Oct. 22, 2021 -- UW 21, at Arizona 16
Nov. 26, 2021 -- WSU 40, at UW 13
Sept. 30, 2022 -- at UCLA 40, UW 32
Nov. 4, 2022 -- at UW 24, OSU 21
Dec. 1, 2023 -- UW 34, Oregon 31
Pac-12 title game
Sept. 27, 2024 --- at Rutgers 21, UW 18
Nov. 15, 2024 -- at UW 31, UCLA 19
