Husky Numbers Game: Rahshawn Clark Changes to Single Digit
Husky football numbers have been handed out to the new freshman arrivals, with one holdover player requesting a jersey change, as well.
After the spring advancement that redshirt freshman defensive back Rahshawn Clark just made, the University of Washington probably should give him whatever digit he wants to wear this coming season.
For now, Clark will trade in No. 20 for 2, requesting a shirt that on defense previously belonged to the now departed Caleb Presley for two seasons.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Clark from Seattle will wear a jersey that matches sophomore starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who dresses in No. 2 on offense.
Presley, who entered the transfer portal midway through spring ball, is now at San Jose State, where he'll wear 0.
Clark, who appeared in just one game last season and redshirted to preserve his eligibility, finds himself fimrly in the running to start at nickelback for the Huskies after turning in a spring performance that would have brought him most valuable player accolades had the UW offered that award, which it doesn't.
He had no fewer than seven interceptions in the 15 spring practices over the month of April and into May.
Of the freshmen coming in, Dylan Robinson will wear No. 6, running back Quaid Carr No. 21, cornerback Donovan Robinson No. 25, running back Ryken Moon No. 32, edge rusher Devin Hyde No. 52, edge rusher Victor Sanchez Hernandez No. 55, offensive lineman Lowen Colman-Brusa No. 75, wide receiver Dezmen Robinson No. 81, wide receiver Deji Ajose No. 82, long snapper Hunter Sowald No. 85 and tight end Baron Naone No. 85.
Ryken Moon is the son of former Husky quarterback great Warren Moon, who wore No. 12 and 1 when he played in Montlake.
Sanchez Hernandez has drawn defensive No. 55, which was worn the past six seasons by departed defensive tackle Jacob Bandes.
Twenty-four Husky numbers currently are shared by offensive and defensive players.
With Clark giving up No. 20, it becomes one of 22 UW numbers that don't have anyone wearing them. The others: 20, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, , 46, 47, 51, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 69, 79, 80 and 96. Note the gap from 59 to 64 of numbers that sit unclaimed.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: