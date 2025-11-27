Paki Finau Pulled Football Triple Play Against UCLA
Against UCLA, Paki Finau opened at left offensive guard for the University of Washington football team.
When Carver Willis momentarily was shaken up, Finau moved to left offensive tackle to spell him.
Before the game was over, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt freshman from Hesperia, California, which is located in the Mojave Desert and just 70 miles from the Rose Bowl, had slipped into right offensive tackle, presumably to stack players for a certain play call.
The game didn't go on long enough for him to take over at quarterback or running back, but the multi-purpose Finau probably would have been game to try either one of those spots in the 48-14 victory over the overmatched Bruins.
Finau is another example of the UW rebuild progress under Jedd Fisch's leadership that has taken significant steps in restoring this team to something highly competitive again and having big boys who can mix it up with anyone -- by practically playing anywhere up front.
Whereas last season the Huskies struggled to find linemen who could step onto the field and handle one assignment proficiently, they now have a host of guys who are interchangeable parts and fairly effective players.
By playing three different offensive-line positions in a single game, though, Finau represents an extreme example in regards to the talent level. With four starts so far, he's well on his way to solidifying himself as a Husky line mainstay for 2026.
"I don't know if you ever see that, you know per se, but it's good that we have players who are versatile like that," said offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty of Finau's football triple play against UCLA. "Whether it's Paki or John [Mills], we talk a lot about it."
Mills, the precocious 6-foot-6, 342-pound freshman, has started seven games at left guard and now two at right tackle.
Currently dealing with an injured hand, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound junior center Landen Hatchett started games at left guard, right guard and center in 2024 before settling in as the No. 1 snapper this season.
Going forward, Finau probably claims one of the starting guard spots next season, but again he's capable of sliding in just about anywhere.
"The guys who have multiple skill sets that can go out there and execute in games is always a benefit, especially when you run into situations that are inevitable in football, where guys are getting dinged up throughout the year," Dougherty said of Finau.
"It's a long season and to be able to move pieces around, and still be effective and productive, is a credit to him."
