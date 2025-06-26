Husky Roster Review: All Lanes Lead to a Starting Job For This Guy
As a University of Washington edge rusher, Jacob Lane has done everything except start.
He played in nine games as a freshman in 2023, including getting sent onto the field late at USC with the game still in doubt.
Last season, Lane was firmly in the game-day rotation, appearing in every Husky outing except one.
This spring, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior from Puyallup, Washington ran with the No. 1 defense for much of the 15 practices.
A starting assignment would seem like a logical next step for him.
"When that day comes, it will be a big honor," Lane said in April. "I'm prepared to live up to that level."
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
For the 12th spring practice, on a cloudy Saturday afternoon in Husky Stadium, Lane showed exactly what he was capable of doing with an increased role. He was the defensive leader that day, clearly a playmaker during the three-hour session, some one who stood out.
On the third play of the scrimmage, Lane swatted down a Demond Williams Jr. pass and was immediately surrounded by revved-up defensive teammates.
On his next defensive series, he showed excellent mobility and dropped senior running back Jonah Coleman for a 2-yard loss, which was not as easy as it looked against a guy considered as one of the nation's top runners.
Later, Lane bulled his way inside from his edge position and once more stuffed Coleman, this time for a 1-yard loss.
"Daily deposits, daily deposits," edge-rusher coach Aaron Van Horn said of Lane. "It's what we talk a lot about -- don't be a yo-yo. Try to be the same guy. He's done a really good job in trying to get consistency out of [himself]."
Lane has had to be better if he wants to elevate his role. The edge rushers, if the Huskies can get them all healthy for the first time in the Jedd Fish era, run deep in veteran players who have each had their moments.
They include junior Isaiah Ward, a 17-game starter combined for Arizona and the UW; much-touted junior Zach Durfee, a 3-game Husky starter in 2024 before turf toe on each foot ended his season; junior Russell Davis II, a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after a 3-sack outing against UCLA and similarly injured; Arizona transfer Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, who was a 12-game starter on the edge last fall in Tucson but has been more of a UW interior player; and senior Deshawn Lynch, a four-game Husky edge starter last season.
The competition stands to be knock-down, drag-out in fall camp.
"I think we have a lot of good guys in our room," Lane said. "I think with the amount of talent we have, it's really like just pushes us to get better. Whoever we have out there, I'm confident will get the job done."
That would include himself.
JACOB LANE FILE
What he's done: Lane has appeared in 21 games so he's a vet now. He's at a career crossroad in which it's time for him to become a first-team player. He has 13 career tackles, 9 last season, and a pair tackles for loss. He's still awaiting his first UW sack and will need to begin piling them up if he is to be a starter.
Starter or not: In spring, Lane played like he belongs in the lineup for the opening snap. He even intercepted a short pass and ran it into the end zone early in camp. He just has a lot of competition he'll need to weave through to make that happen.
