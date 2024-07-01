Husky Roster Review: Another Cleeland Tries to Make His Way at UW
The name is Cleeland, not Cleveland, and it's a place the University of Washington football program has visited before.
Twenty-seven years ago, the Huskies relied on Cam Cleeland as their starting tight end who would become a second-round NFL draft pick, the 40th player selected overall, and enjoy an eight-year pro career with three different franchises.
Today, the UW has another Cleeland on board in Roice, the dutiful son and a redshirt freshman walk-on offensive guard.
In stature alone, the 6-foot-2 and 297 pounds Roice Cleeland is hardly a spitting image of his old man, standing two inches shorter yet weighing 22 pounds heavier. He's trying to make his own way as a college football player against much stiffer odds.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
During spring ball, this next-generation Cleeland received more of a chance to show what he could do than most in his situation. He was one of just 10 available linemen, counting walk-ons. He ran with the No. 2 offense for all of the 15 workouts, a golden opportunity not often afforded non-scholarship players.
Cleeland's father Cam emerged from Sedro Woolley, Washington, 75 miles north of Seattle, to play for the Huskies from 1994-97. A starter as a junior and a senior, he finished with 55 career receptions for 824 yards and 6 scores.
Roice Cleeland came to the UW from Vancouver, Washington, a 165 miles south of the UW, and from Portland's Jesuit High School, a football route previously taken by the Huskies' three-time All-Pac-12 offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland.
Young Cleeland's athletic genes are much richer than what they appear on the surface. He's not only the son of a former NFL and Husky football player, his dad was on the UW baseball team, too. That's still not all of it. His mother, Mindy, was a four-year UW softball starter and likewise a Husky basketball player.
So here comes this Cleeland working to make a breakthrough as a college athlete, as an offensive lineman, at the family university, likely thinking all along he can do this.
ROICE CLEELAND FILE
What he's done: Cleeland was a 6A All-State selection in Oregon who had FCS offers from Portland State and San Diego but chose to go the walk-on route in Montlake. He redshirted his first season, not appearing in any games.
Starter or not: Cleeland's immediate goal should be simply to get into a game so his father, who's on the UW radio broadcast team as an analyst with play-by-play announcer Tony Castricone and sideline reporter Elise Woodward, can call out his name -- and maybe provide a little analysis on what the kid is all about.
