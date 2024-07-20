Husky Roster Review: Armon Parker Yearns for Healthy Competition with Twin
By 15 pounds, Armon Parker is the heavier of the twins from Detroit who play defensive tackle for the University of Washington football team. He's also a little quicker, according to the previous Husky coaching staff.
And, according to his brother, Armon is the instigator who initially connected these siblings with Kalen DeBoer's now departed staff, namely former defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield, who's now at San Diego State.
"My brother sent the film to coach Nokes," Jayvon Parker said of their high school highlights. "He saw me and said, 'Both twins?' So he recruited us both."
Unfortunately, the 6-foot-3, 312-pound Armon Parker has been the hard-luck Husky of these brothers, unable to really get started as a UW football player. During a game of pick-up basketball back in Michigan, he came down wrong and tore an ACL in his knee, which required surgery and forced him to miss his entire freshman year.
This past April, this particular Parker lasted just four spring football practices before he suffered another knee injury, one that didn't seem as serious yet forced him to sit out the remaining 11 practices. This prevented Armon from catching up to his brother, who's making a bid to become a starting DT for Jedd Fisch's new coaching staff.
In spring ball, Armon Parker was seen limping off the field after getting into some sort of mishap. Thereafter, he was spotted with a brace on his knee, coming out to practice in shorts and no helmet, and often riding an exercise bike.
Put on hold again is the hope that the Parkers will play side by side in games, which is what the Hatchett brothers, Landen and Geirean, did last season on the offensive line.
"They were trying to pair us inside because we'e big guys," Jayvon Parker said. "It will be the first time, I think, in Husky history that twins will play together."
Actually the Parkers would become the second set of identical brothers to share UW game time, following the lead of Jon and Jerry Knoll, who in 1962-64 were a pair of 6-foot-5, 210-pound offensive linemen from Idaho Falls, Idaho, who sometimes started up front together.
The Parkers, if only both can get healthy, present a lot of possibilities for the Huskies.
"They're both darn near identical," said former UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell of the twins. "We felt that Armon might be a half step faster than Jayvon. That's why we're so excited about them."
Of these Michigan-produced brothers, Armon Parker might be a little stronger at rushing the passer while Jayvon prefers stuffing the run, giving them each a defensive speciality.
Yet the big thing is to get Armon healthy once and for all as a Husky defender, get him in the thick of the competition and have him and his brother feed off each other as a dynamic duo on Saturdays. The idea for this brotherly pairing has been a long time coming.
"If me and my brother are on the field, we can compete with each other so we can get back to the quarterback together," Jayvon Parker said, "so we can cheer each other on being on the field together."
What he's done: Armon sat out all of 2022 after having knee surgery, then practiced and didn't play in any games last season because he was behind five veteran players -- Tuli Letuligasenoa, Faatui Tuitele, Ulumoo Ale, Jacob Bandes and his brother. Armon last played on game day in 2021 for state playoffs-bound Fordson High School in the Detroit area when he finished with 63 tackles and 10 sacks, which outdistanced Jayvon, who had 46 tackles and 6 sacks.
Starter or not: While his brother is pushing for a starting job this fall, Armon is so far behind he might need a couple of seasons to become a serious player for the UW. However, his dream to end up alongside his sibling in a Husky outing remains a big motivator.
