UW Offers Kid From Texas Oil Fields, Land of DeLorean

At the turn of the 20th century, Humble, Texas, went from a sleepy little community outside of Houston to become the largest oil-producer in the state, in fact turning into a boomtown almost overnight.

Well, Humble, which has produced more than 138 million barrels of this black gold, still occasionally experiences a gusher that makes everyone look around with awe.

In this case, it's David Dotson, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound edge rusher from Humble's Atascocita High School, who is just now wrapping up his sophomore year and taking part in spring football practice that run May 11-22.

This past February 24, the 16-year-old prospect from the Class of 2028 had no college offers until Arizona reached out to him that day.

Forty-seven days later, Dotson holds up nearly 30 scholarship proposals, including one that came from the University of Washington and linebackers coach Brian Odom on Tuesday.

2028 DE - David Dotson…



March Madness had the kid wanting to hoop… so I guess our DL kids are just going to throw it down 🤷🏻‍♂️👀#TheAWay 🅰️ #TDE pic.twitter.com/q4txTabMsb — Kyle Coats (@Coach_Coats) March 30, 2026

The Huskies had to get in on this guy and see if they can win a freak of nature lottery, someone who already rates as a 4-star prospect.

Dotson runs the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds, which is a little scary for someone his size. He has a vertical jump of 35.6 inches. He is said to have huge hands.

He's athletic enough to play Atascocita High basketball and launch the shot 51 feet in track.

2028 DE - David Dotson

@david_dots51422

6’6.5 245LBs



Hitting a 315 LB Clean today. 👀👀#TheAWay 🅰️ #TDE pic.twitter.com/yqNGZSj9Uy — Kyle Coats (@Coach_Coats) March 10, 2026

While Humble has a population of just 16,795, this Houston suburb presents itself as a centerpiece for big-time Texas high school football, with Atascocita competing at the 6A level.

Its football facilities are described as college level and it has a track record for supplying college and even NFL talent, counting current New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn as a native son.

SPOTLIGHT & EVALUATION: David Dotson

@david_dots51422https://t.co/I4bQaq11Cr



With this frame, expect more FBS & Power 5 interest. Relentless pass rusher with leverage savvy and run-stopping grit. Outstanding sophomore compilation



Coaches, in a loaded Texas '28 class,… pic.twitter.com/DSRWdQnzey — COACH 𝑻𝒐𝒃𝒚 𝑳𝒖𝒙 (@toby_lux) February 26, 2026

People with big ideas either come from or come to Humble, Texas. Aviator, film producer and oil company heir Howard Hughes grew up there. The DeLorean Motor Company is based there, trying to make a comeback by coming up with another Back to the Future car.

For now, Dotson is enough to get everyone excited around town with his football possibilities at Atascocita High, which went 6-5 last fall while presenting a team where there was never a dull moment. The Eagles both scored and gave up 70 points in a game in 2025.

2028 #TXHSFB Sleeper🤫



Humble Atascocita DE David Dotson (@david_dots51422). 6'6, 240. Huge hands. Elite frame. Battle-tested vs. 23-6A competition.



Will ABSOLUTELY blow up.



No current offers reported. pic.twitter.com/2wII8SVwaH — Greg Powers 🏟️ (@GPowersScout) February 24, 2026

The bigger schools are just now learning about young Dotson. Oregon offered him on May 1. Michigan sent a scholarship offer his way on May 7. USC put in its bid on May 11.

Whoever seals the deal with this kid may have to get real creative with its NIL compensation.

Anybody out there know someone with an old DeLorean for sale?