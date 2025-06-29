Husky Roster Review: Finau Had Day In the Sun, Reaches For Moon
Amid all of the ongoing discussion involving Carver Willis bringing an infusion of talent, the Hatchett brothers reuniting and the gigantic freshmen showing up extra large, Paki Finau quietly went about his business on the University of Washington offensive line.
Through 15 Husky spring practices, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt freshman from Hesperia, California, began and finished up as the starting left guard.
No player on the Husky roster, it seems, has been put through a more rigorous player development than Finau.
Rather than throw him in against Big Ten bullies right away, Jedd Fisch's staff made its prize player from the 2024 recruiting class concentrate on putting on 50 pounds of muscle over the past 18 months.
Doing it this way, they call it good weight.
Packing on the extra pounds in a methodical manner is really the only way to be hyper competitive in the conference trenches and not get run over.
"Paki Finau has done a great job for us," offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty said during the spring.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
With the UW offensive line stitched together last season with an FCS player, an Ohio State reserve, a UW career sub and younger guys not quite ready for primetime, Fisch's staff used Finau in three early games in a mop-up role.
His coaches had to be real tempted to make him a starter by midseason, but wisely they let him concentrate on his weight-room demands and bulk up.
Every couple of months, he put on another 10 pounds until he shot over 300.
Finally in the Sun Bowl against Louisville, with the offensive line stumbling a bit and the Huskies down by two touchdowns, Fisch's staff inserted Finau at left guard in the second half and let him play.
He held up well as the UW scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns only to miss on a last-ditch two-point conversion pass and lose 35-34. Finau had been officially initiated.
In April, he occasionally gave way to one of the monstrous freshman, John Mills, while that newcomer received an audition, but Finau now looks big enough if not good enough to claim a starting job.
PAKI FINAU FILE
What he's done: Finau played briefly in the first three games against Weber State, Eastern Michigan and Washington State, then pulled 28 snaps against Louisville in El Paso, more than those other games combined. He had to be efficient in pass protection with all but four of his plays calling for a pass.
Starter or not: Finau looked like he belonged in the lineup in the Sun Bowl. He spent most of spring football with the No. 1 offense, too. He's still got to beat out those mammoth freshmen, but he seems ready to go.
