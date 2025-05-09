Husky Roster Review: It's Demond Williams Jr.'s Show
One observer casually remarked that he might resemble another Russell Wilson, when the latter was a compact quarterback in Seattle.
In using a University of Washington comparison, another person, a former Husky quarterback, remarked this guy could be another Marques Tuiasosopo, someone who's capable of throwing for 300 yards and running for 200 in a day's work.
He certainly stands to be the fastest quarterback the Huskies have ever had, even swifter than Mark Brunell, who had dizzying speed going around the corner.
Add this all up and this is Demond Williams Jr., who faces no shortage of comparisons, high expectations and undue pressure to perform as he returns to call the signals for Fisch's second UW team.
After Williams 374-yard, 4-TD passing effort against Louisville in the Sun Bowl, Fisch boldly talked about turning the now 5-foot-11, 197-pound sophomore into a Heisman Trophy candidate and a first-round NFL draft pick.
Now that's pressure, though Fisch likely would correct you and say, no, it's opportunity.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Williams very well could be the difference between these rebuilt Huskies, coming off a 6-7 season, being good or great.
"It all comes down to making great decisions," said Jimmie Dougherty, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. "Making great decisions with the ball. Not turning the ball over is where we start."
Williams seems to relish this role of being the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback as the UW tries to back into college football's national conversation again following a one-year rebuilding absence.
His body language suggests it. His actions indicate it. His words verify it.
"I would say I'm extremely confident just going out there and executing the game plan," he said. "I've had a year go to over and [it's] just going out there and really take command of the offense."
Throughout spring, Williams made a concentrated effort to be a team leader, sharing himself with different players as they walked to and from practice.
Notable among these interactions were his multiple conversations with sophomore linebacker Deven Bryant, someone from the other side of the ball yet a teammate who looks to approach the game in a similar, serious-minded manner as the quarterback.
With Williams a seasoned player now, the Huskies' biggest responsibility will be to keep him healthy. A guy who runs as much as the Chandler, Arizona, product often leaves himself open for bad things to happen -- see Brunell, who suffered a crippling knee injury in practice after his 1991 Rose Bowl MVP showing.
The thing about Williams is nothing will be a shock to his system this season. Oregon sacked him 10 times and he kept getting back up. Louisville ran a pick-6 back against him early in the Sun Bowl before suffering Williams' wrath with his strong bounce-back performance in El Paso.
The Huskies made sure that Williams got his work in this past month without overdoing it. He handled just three series in the first half of the closing Spring Game to get his heart beating. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 42 yards, before sitting out and watching his back-ups duel it out.
Williams soon enough will be asked to show everyone whether he is capable of leading the Huskies past formidable opponents such as Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and USC this coming season. He's been prepared to do just that.
DEMOND WILLIAMS FILE
What he's done: As a freshman, Williams appeared in all 13 games and was a pinpoint 78.1 percent passer, completing 82 of 105 throws for 944 yards and 8 touchdowns with just the one interception in the bowl game. He also ran 83 times for 282 yards and a pair of scores. He even caught a pass for a 3-yard gain against USC, making defenses have to know where he is at all times.
Starter or not: The move to Williams at quarterback was gradual until the last third of the season when Fisch played him nearly the entire second half against Penn State and UCLA, and then started him against Oregon and Louisville. Williams directed the Huskies to a 31-19 victory over the Bruins and he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after completing 7 of 8 passes for 67 yards and a score and running six times for 31 yards. He should be ready.
