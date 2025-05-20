Husky Roster Review: Jacob Manu Maintains 'Going To Be Ready'
Jacob Manu was the player at University of Washington spring football practice who had the most serious expression on his face. Didn't wear pads or a helmet, just a very determined look.
Coming off a season-ending knee injury, the Arizona linebacker transfer went about his on-field rehab in a diligent, no-nonsense manner.
He's aiming for a mid-fall camp return, which would put him just 10 months removed from suffering an ACL tear, which is really hopeful on his part.
"When I come back, they know I'm going to be ready," Manu had said before spring ball began.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Midway through the 2024 season, Manu's world came undone in Tucson in a game against Colorado when he went down without taking on any contact.
"I kind of planted weird and it popped on me," he said.
This spring, Manu ran easy 80-yard sprints alongside the recovering Russell Davis Jr. in Husky Stadium, with both walking back to do another. On other afternoons, he was punching blocking pads to keep his physicality technique fresh.
As Manu went about his business in April and into May, one could almost sense a smolder coming from under his hood because he had something taken away from him on the football field while he was doing so well and he wanted it back.
At 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds, the senior from Santa Ana, California, even while idle, seems to have created a new compact linebacker mold for the UW. The Huskies are hoping to field a bunch of Manus.
In his absence, the Huskies closed out spring football with 6-foot, 232-pound junior Buddah Al-Uqdah, a Washington State transfer, and 5-foot-11, 234-pound sophomore holdover Deven Bryant as the starters on the second row. These compact-sized players play with toughness and cover a lot of ground.
What sets Manu apart is he has a high-level track record after leading the Pac-12 in tackles in 2023 with 116 and a long history with Fisch's staff, which gave him his only Power 5 offer and an immediate starting job at Arizona.
No introductions are necessary in Montlake. No auditions are required. Everybody is well aware who he is and they're willing to wait for him to get ready to play again, which hopefully for his sake won't be long.
"The coaches know I'm going to be that guy who brings the energy and juice," Manu said.
JACOB MANU FILE
What he's done: Manu came to the UW with 217 career tackles, which included a pair of 10-tackle outings against the Huskies in Seattle in 2022 and Tucson in 2023. He also has a career 16.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 7 pass break-ups, a fumble recovery and an interception. He does it all.
Starter or not: If he can regain his leg strength and speed following his knee surgery, Manu will find his way back into the starting lineup. He played 32 games at Arizona and started 27 of them, including twice against the Huskies. It's where he belongs.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Taylor Mays' Football Highlight Footage Still Has Big Audience
Husky Roster Review: Vines-Bright Was Star of Spring Show
Husky Roster Review: Evans Had Fast Start, Slow Spring Finish