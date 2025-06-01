Husky Roster Review: Ramonz Adams Goes Through Corner Initiation
Ramonz Adams Jr. caught 13 touchdown passes last season in the Texas high school football ranks and threw for five scores, rushed for five and hauled in another four in 2023.
When those Friday Night Lights were on, this guy could do it all.
Yet this quarterback turned receiver turned running back is a full-fledged cornerback now at the University of Washington.
While his attention was diverted in so many different ways back home, the Huskies want him focused only on pass coverage and that's where this 6-foot-1, 175-pound freshman from Smithville, southeast of Austin, found himself for 15 spring practices.
By all indications, Adams seemed to gravitate to his singular Montlake football existence without much trouble other than getting initiated by older players and learning how to bounce back.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
To be certain, all freshmen cornerbacks get lit up while going through their indoctrination to a program that advertises itself as DBU, and Adams was no exception. There are certain obstacles to which a young defender simply can't avoid.
Such was the case in UW spring practice No. 12, when Adams ran step for step with redshirt freshman receiver Justice Williams and seemingly had him covered once the ball arrived.
However, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Williams slyly separated himself from Adams with a well-concealed shove at the end, and turned and made the catch on the sideline in front of Husky defenders who howled their disapproval to no avail.
The wide receiver wearing No. 16 took full advantage of his fellow No. 16 a couple of times.
Williams caught 35- and 40-yard scoring passes during scrimmages, getting behind Adams each time.
Yet the young Texas seemed to learn from all of this as he went up and took the ball away from the route-running Williams in another sideline exchange.
Adams also did the unthinkable by punching the ball out of the hands of running back Jonah Coleman, who almost never fumbles.
While he plays only corner for the UW, Adams seemed to satisfy his inner needs to be a versatile player by making things happen in different ways.
RAMONZ ADAMS JR. FILE
What he's done: Adams went through Husky boot camp and seemed to survive. This extra-thin player rotated mostly between the second and third defenses. He bounced back every time he got beat. Again, it's an initiation process that's necessary.
Starter or not: He's long and fast, so starting should be a possibility in his Husky future at some point. But it will take awhile with seniors Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock holding down the starting jobs now, and promising players in Leroy Bryant and Rahshawn Clark waiting in the wings for their chance to contribute.
