Husky Roster Review: UW Awaits Full Metal Jackett in Trenches
At media day for the College Football Playoff championship game in Houston, Elishah Jackett got in the spirit of things by wearing a gigantic Husky hat, a souvenir that overwhelmed his head.
Now if this promising yet slender University of Washington offensive tackle, a redshirt freshman from Orange, California, can only inflate his body to match the dimensions of that postseason bauble, he'll be on his way to football success.
For now, Jackett -- a French name pronounced Ja-KETT -- is still on the slim side with his 6-foot-7, 271-pound frame, up a dozen pounds over the offseason but he's probably still in need of another 30 or more.
"It's a grind," he said in a patient manner. "It's expected. I've played football my whole life and it's just the next step."
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Among the returning UW offensive linemen, sophomore center Landen Hatchett and Jackett are the highest-rated big boys from the Class of 2023, both 4-star prospects who drew plenty of national attention coming out of high school.
Jackett was so well thought of he turned down UCLA, Utah and California at the end of his recruitment after picking up offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Ole Miss and USC before choosing college life in Montlake.
His long physique and corresponding athleticism seem to suggest good things are coming for this guy whenever his body is all filled out.
This past spring, Jackett rotated between the No. 1 and No. 2 offenses, and played both left and right tackle. For the ninth practice, he was pulled aside for one-on-one work on his pass protection with a team staffer.
The development continues for this good-natured lineman who seems to understand he'll be heavily relied on some day, just not yet.
"I'm just trying to get bigger," he said. "Get into the playbook."
He's likely got that goofy oversized hat stashed away somewhere. A big body approved for battle can't be too far behind.
ELISHAH JACKETT FILE
What he's done: Jackett was one of five offensive linemen brought in by Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff for the UW Class of 2023, and one of three who didn't get into a game last season. Hatchett appeared in nine outings and guard Zach Henning entered a pair. However, guard Kahlee Tafai, fellow tackle Soane Faasolo and Jackett sat out the entire season in strength development, redshirted and remain in the weight room, with their college debuts still pending.
Starter or not: Once at Big Ten size, Jackett is projected to be a Husky starter at offensive tackle, possibly as soon as 2025. Nothing has dissuaded anyone that he won't be a featured player someday in Montlake.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington