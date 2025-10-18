Husky Tight-End Position Takes Beating At Michigan
A hard hit wasn't involved, just what appeared to be minimal contact on a punt-blocking exchange, but University of Washington tight end Quentin Moore dropped to the ground in a disconcerting manner and didn't get up.
In the second quarter of Saturday's UW-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor, medical personnel administered care to the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Moore for several minutes before strapping him to a cart and taking him out of the quieted stadium.
Husky teammates formed two lines and watched as the senior from Kenmore, Washington, was transported between them and into the stadium tunnel.
After the game, UW coach Jedd Fisch said Moore was at a local hospital and had movement in all of his extremities, but it wasn't clear whether he would be able to return to Seattle on the team's chartered plane.
Moore was one of three Huskies who suffered serious injuries in the 24-7 loss to Michigan, two of whom are tight ends, with sophomore Kade Eldridge leaving the game with a foot injury that could be long term, Fisch said.
Starting left tackle Max McCree, who was playing for the injured Carver Willis, suffered a foot injury that Fisch said was likely season-ending.
In losing two tight ends, the once well-stocked UW position has been thinned down to a skeleton crew -- sophomore starter Decker DeGraaf and freshmen Baron Naone and Austin Simmons, with the latter two each on a path to redshirt.
"We might have to play some freshmen," Fisch said in a KJR FM radio interview on the field.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Naone from West Linn, Oregon, played briefly in the UW's season-opening 38-21victory over Colorado State.
Simmons, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound newcomer from West Albany, Oregon, has no game appearances.
A third young tight end, Charlie Crowell, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound redshirt freshman from Bend, Oregon, has been ruled out with a knee injury for the second consecutive season. It's unclear whether he was hurt twice or just needs a long-term rehabilitation for the original injury.
Moore started three of the UW's seven games in two tight-end alignments and had 3 catches for 35 yards.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Eldridge similarly appeared in all seven Husky outings and started the opener against Colorado State in a fullback scheme and had a 1-yard touchdown run in that game.
Eldridge came up with his first catch of the season against Michigan, with it going for 6 yards.
The hard-luck Moore missed all except the Weber State season opener in 2024 after he was struck in the knee by a player who rushed off the sideline to tackle him.
The son of former Seahawks corneback Mark Moore, Quentin worked hard to come back and was hoping to follow his father into the NFL. With his elite blocking skills, he has been considered a viable prospect.
"He's done a real nice job," Fisch said after the season began. "It's a huge advantage to have him back."
