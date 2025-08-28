Husky Tradition of Top-Tier Tight Ends Continues
NFL rosters were set this week and former University of Washington tight ends Will Dissly, Cade Otton, Devin Culp, Drew Sample and Jack Westover each landed full-time jobs, no surprise considering the long-term position tradition in Montlake.
Former Husky tight end Mark Redman, who transferred to San Diego State and Louisville, was one of those who didn't survive cutdown week and a fair question is this: even with all of the coaching turnover took place, would he have been better off had he stayed put to pursue his craft?
Now comes the next round of UW tight ends in Decker DeGraaf, Quentin Moore and Kade Eldridge, all veterans, two of them locally produced, and possibly all NFL prospects.
Each can catch the ball consistently and brings a certain level of physicality that lends to significant playing time.
In fact, DeGraaf and Moore listed out on the depth chart released to begin the week as sharing the No. 1 job entering Saturday night's opener against Colorado State.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound DeGraaf is a sophomore and a rising star, someone who came out of spring football with more catches than even any of the wide receivers.
Moore was the starting tight end when last season began, only to go down with a knee injury a quarter and a half into the opening game against Weber State.
One could assume that DeGraaf might be the better receiver while Moore is a more accomplished blocker, but offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty said both meet the criteria of a full-service tight end.
"You see guys who are a little bit better or really lacking in one of those areas, but both of those kids really aren't," Dougherty said. "They're really both willing and good blockers who will get physical at the point of attack in the run game and the protections. They both can make plays in the passing game, as well."
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Moore is a sixth-year senior, counting his time at a Kansas junior college, and the son of a former Seattle Seahawks defensive back.
"It's nice to have Q Moore," Dougherty said. "The big thing for him is get him healthy."
The feeling persists that the Huskies, who had a fourth-down, goal-line running play to win the Apple Cup over WSU that was stopped short, might have got into the end zone had Moore been leading the blocking and not been out.
Or even better, they might have beaten the Cougars had the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Eldridge, another sophomore, been running the ball up the middle on that crucial snap rather than playing for USC last season.
The Huskies used Eldridge as a fullback throughout spring ball and fall camp, in a role previously handled in a successful manner by former UW tight end Jack Westover, who's now with the New England Patriots.
"Kade is another guy in that position group that's very versatile," Dougherty said. "He can do a lot of different things. He's not afraid to stick his face in there. He's a physical kid."
For any uncertainly surrounding this UW football team on the eve of a new season, the tight-end position once more appears well stocked and well defined.
