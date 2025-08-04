Husky Wide Receiver Jobs Are Literally Up For Grabs
With the intensity levels increasing with each practice, one of the more entertaining University of Washington football drills on Sunday involved wide receivers going one-on-one with Husky defensive backs.
It was loud, raucous and as competitive as it gets.
With these two position groups sent into Husky Stadium from the East practice field to settle things, junior Rashid Williams got it started with a sensational diving catch in the back of the end zone over well-decorated senior cornerback Tacario Davis.
The other receivers and their coaches roared their approval while Williams emphatically spun the football on the ground in celebration.
Sophomore Audric Harris next caught one over junior safety Vince Holmes and likewise spun the ball in the end zone while offering his personal exclamation mark.
"The receiving corps battle right now for us is a good one," Husky offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty said. "There's a lot of talent in that room. The depth is there. There's a ton of guys who can play."
Yet with leading returning receiver Denzel Boston still in injury recovery and limited in practice, and with freshmen Marcus Harris and Chris Lawson hobbled some, too, it's imperative to get some of the younger pass-catchers ready to play.
When the Huskies sent the No. 1 offense onto the field for the first time on Sunday, they begin with junior Kevin Green Jr., freshman Raiden Vines-Bright and the aforementioned Rashid Williams flanked out.
Freshman Dezmen Roeback, redshirt freshman Justice Williams and Penn State transfer Omari Evans likewise ran plenty of routes during the scrimmage intervals.
That one-on-one receiver drill in the stadium only got turned more physical and cocky as it went. Evening things up a bit, freshman corner Dylan Robinson knocked a pass away from walk-on Luke Gayton and senior corner Ephesians Prysock intercepted one meant for Vines-Bright.
Rashid Williams and Davis next went at it again, only this time they pushed, shoved and grabbed each other in a violent manner every step of the way on a pass that fell incomplete on a play that was anything but legal on either side.
Finally, freshman cornerback Ramonz Adams Jr. knocked al ball away from Justice Williams and stood over him triumphantly and let out an unprintable slur to further confirm who won this particular battle.
One week into fall camp, the wide receivers represent the Husky position group most in a state of flux, at least offensively. There are jobs to be had, and it doesn't matter how old anyone is in pursuing them.
All of the young guys are in a crash course to see who can be ready to catch the ball and play when the season begins, while there's a rush to get others healthy and ready to join in.
"That's the biggest competition spot in camp," Dougherty reminded once more.
