If Belichick Doesn't Last at UNC, What Happens to Former Huskies?
The word out of Chapel Hill is it could turn into a college football Boot Hill before another game is played.
Bill Belichick, according to his personal investigative reporter Pablo Torre, it seems might not make it to the start of the coming North Carolina season.
Things apparently have turned uncomfortable -- messy, is how the latest dispatch describes it -- because Belichick doesn't do anything regarding the Tar Heels without consulting his girlfriend Jordon Hudson on everything from offensive play-calling to what sort of defensive scheme might work best.
Torre reports that there's an "absolutely real chance" Belichick is not the Carolina coach when week 1 rolls around, which has always been the concern for other reasons, because people have been convinced his heart still belongs to the NFL.
The real paradox here, should everyone break up except for Belichick and Hudson, is what happens to former University of Washington football players Khmori House, Peyton Waters and Jason Robinson Jr.?
After all, they all made the cross country trek to Tobacco Road in good faith that the Belichicks would be around to make their football life continuously exciting for them.
House, a 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore from Pasadena, California, who started five games for the Huskies in 2024, apparently made a connection with defensive coordinator Steve Belichick to the point he fled the Big Ten for a lesser college football platform.
If the family doesn't last at UNC, does House call Jedd Fisch in December and ask if he can return to Montlake?
House, however, is not alone in wondering what the Heel is going to happen this summer. A 6-foot-1, 185-pound sophomore, Waters played in 13 UW games last season at safety nd could have been in contention for a starting job in Seattle had he not pledged himself to Belichick U.
And then there's Robinson, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound redshirt freshman wide receiver, who joined the exodus out of the Northwest and still awaits his first college game-day routes.
Yet these former Huskies all had to know this whole Belichick thing, with the coach's brand manager calling the shots behind the scenes and being not much older than them, was a reality show that could end at any time.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Coleman Thinks He Would Have Been Picked Had He Entered NFL Draft
Husky Roster Review: Christian Is Good Safety Fit for UW