In This Corner, Robinson Ready To Assume UW Lead Role

He was Tacario Davis' cornerback replacement for half of the 2025 season for the University of Washington football team, filling in for a future NFL draft pick.

Lately, he's been the Husky defender starting opposite Virginia transfer Manny Karnley, a veteran coverage guy with plenty of credentials.

Now with Karnley hobbled and possibly out for Saturday's game against Eastern Washington, Dylan Robinson finds himself as the old man on the Husky cornerback marquee, likely paired up as a first-teamer with freshman Jeron Jones. They played for more than a half together as the outside cover guys last weekend.

Coming off his first career interception against Utah State, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Robinson seems poised to have his football career really take off.

Dylan Robinson and Rylon Dillard-Allen sandwich tackle a Utah State player. | Dave Sizer photo

His mindset is right to make a lot of stuff happen, all of which has been projected for him since he showed up last season as a UW freshman. He's got the process down.

"My mentality as a corner is I want to see the ball as soon as I can," Robinson said. "I feel like when the ball is in the air, I feel like I want to catch it. From my technique, I turn my head around as soon as possible and try to get that pick, for sure."

Against Utah State, he tightly shadowed receiver Eli Wood up the sideline and then stepped in front of Grady Bosterhous' pass and made the past theft happen.

His first one had extra meaning to it, considering his parents are both Utah State alums and were seated inn Husky Stadium.

"My mom and my dad both went to Utah State," he said. "I kind of wanted to make a play against them for sure."

For Robinson, he's been on a steady path to greatness. He arrived as a heavily-recruited player from Southern California and started six games in 2025.

To begin spring football practice, coach Jedd Fisch and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters each casually referred to him as a first-round NFL draft pick walking around Montlake, high praise indeed.

Dylan Robinson (6) and Rahshawn Clark (2) share an Apple Cup moment. | Dave Sizer photo

Meantime, Robinson is ready to assume the role as the bonafide leader of the UW's cornerback contingent, potentially teaming as starters with young Jones for this weekend's game, ready to flourish as the older guy now.

While he pocketed the first interception of his career, which was memorable enough, it will remain noteworthy for him because of the team it came against and the family implications involved.

"Obviously, they're super proud of me," Robinson said of his parents. "But maybe they weren't too happy that it was against their alma mater."