Jones Prepares to Start Again for UW -- at Different Position

Ryan Walters, the University of Washington defensive coordinator, has this Zen side to him, where he speaks ever so softly and offers something akin to Chinese proverbs, in his case ultimate football wisdom.

One of his favorites is how non-discriminatory the game can be, where it doesn't matter who you are, how old you are, where you come from or what day it is -- if you can play, you will play without any delay.

In this case, Walters was discussing freshman defensive back Jeron Jones, who has emerged as one of five UW freshmen to draw a starting assignment this season through two games, only he's about to open another game with a decided twist to it.

After starting the season opener at nickelback against Washington State, the newcomer from Mission Viejo, California, is being prepared to open at cornerback against Eastern Washington on Saturday should Virginia transfer Manny Karnley be unable to play because of a leg injury. At this time, Karnley is questionable.

Jeron Jones is surrounded by fellow defensive backs after a big play in the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer photo

The precocious Jones already played well more than half of the game against Utah State last weekend as a ready replacement for his Karnley. Now it's just down to formalities.

"He plays both of them very well," Walters said of the coverage roles. "To be able to have that flexibility and versatility for a young guy is definitely impressive."

Walters recalled the first time he watched Jones practice and was able to scout him.

Mission Viejo coaches first had the 4-star defender at corner when UW defensive-backs coach John Richardson and Walters arrived and then shifted the kid to nickel, and it went smoother than anyone could have imagined.

"I looked at J-Rich and it was, 'We got us one here,' " Walters said.

With two Husky games behind him, Jones continues to play like an old soul.

He opened at nickel in the season opener against the Cougars, ahead of returning starter Rahshawn Clark, and then swapped places with him for last week's Utah State outing, with Clark reclaiming his spot.

Jeron Jones waits for a Spring Game play to begin. | Dave Sizer photo

All of this came after Jones had intercepted a pass in his college debut and returned it nine yards in the Apple Cup.

This past Saturday, he didn't sit long before Karnley pulled up lame on a 78-yard touchdown pass for Utah State early in the second quarter and had to leave the contest.

Corner or nickel, it doesn't matter.

"We're going to need him to do both as the season goes," Walters said of Jones.