Injured Starters Could Return Soon for Huskies
Nobody got hurt.
For the first time in three games, no University of Washington football players limped off the field or left favoring a damaged elbow or collarbone.
In fact against Rutgers, the Huskies welcomed back starting senior cornerback Tacario Davis from a rib injury and a three-game absence, and freshman linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale from offseason knee surgery that made him miss the first five games.
Davis finished with 4 tackles and a pass break-up and nearly came down with a pair of interceptions.
No, the Huskies appear to be in the healing process overall rather than having more guys hobbled and headed to the medical tent.
After beating Rutgers 38-19 on Friday night, UW coach Jedd Fisch even said three key players -- the previously injured senior offensive tackle Carver Willis (knee), freshman offensive guard John Mills (foot) and senior edge rusher Zach Durfee (elbow) -- could return soon.
"I think all three of them will be back very shortly," the coach said in his postgame media session.
Still, none of them seem likely for the Michigan game, which will be held next Saturday in Ann Arbor.
The 6-foot-6, 342-pound Mills, who went down in the third quarter of the Maryland outing and didn't play against Rutgers, came out for the Rutgers game riding a scooter used by injured players who have foot or leg injuries and wearing a protective boot.
Willis and Durfee each were injured in the second quarter against No. 1-ranked Ohio State, in the Huskies' lone loss, and have missed two games.
The absence of the 6-foot-5, 312-pound Willis, the Kansas State transfer, has been particularly telling because he had become the leader of the Husky offensive line at left tackle and a crucial part of that position group upgrade since last year.
"We're hopeful that those guys will be back here in the next few weeks," Fisch said.
Max McCree, a 6-foot-6, 302-pound senior and a five-game starter in 2024, has replaced Willis for the time being, with Soane Faasolo, a 6-foot-8, 330-pound sophomore, spelling McCree some against Rutgers.
Paki Finau, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt freshman, made his first career Husky start at left guard in Friday's game by filling in for Mills and was credited by the head coach for playing fairly solid in a difficult situation.
"I think our guys are continuing to work and we're trying to replace two starters, and that's always a challenge," Fisch said.
