Jayvon Parker Returns to UW Practice, Still Not Cleared Yet
Defensive tackle Jayvon Parker, in a painstaking recovery from an Achilles tendon tear 11 months ago, practiced with the University of Washington football team on Sunday night, though he still hasn't received medical clearance, coach Jedd Fisch said.
When healthy, the 6-foot-3, 330-pound junior from Detroit very well could be the Huskies' best down lineman.
"I don't know if he'll be cleared for the game or not," Fisch said of the next outing against UC Davis on Saturday night.
Fisch said senior defensive tackle Logan Sagapolu and senior edge rusher Deshawn Lynch, who each missed the season opener against Colorado State, also practiced on Sunday night.
Sagapolu will return for the UC Davis game, while Lynch, if he's not ready for the Aggies, definitely will be back for the Sept 20 Apple Cup against Washington State in Pullman, according to his coach.
Also, senior wide receiver Omari Evans, the Penn State transfer and held out of the season opener, practiced on a limited basis on Sunday night while trying to overcome a "soft-tissue Injury," Fisch said.
"Those things with wide receivers come and go, so you have to make sure he's ready to go so we don't set him back another three or four weeks," the UW coach said.
It appears the Huskies still are in need of another playmaker up front following their season-opening 38-21 victory over Colorado State.
Reserve defensive lineman Simote Pepa, the Utah transfer, topped all UW interior defensive linemen with 2 tackles in Saturday night's game, while starter Anterio Thompson had an assisted tackle, and that was it.
Considering Parker is dealing with an Achilles injury, the Huskies won't rush him back into action until they're absolutely sure he's fully recovered.
The UW had hoped to use Parker's twin brother, 6-foot-3, 315-pound Armon, for the first time in the opener, but that didn't happen.
"He was cleared to go, we just didn't get him in," the Husky coach said.
Armon Parker, in his fourth season but held back by a pair of knee injuries, is eagerly awaiting his Husky football debut.
