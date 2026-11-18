Everything about college football success these days has to do with the amount of financial resources you can drum up more so than any clever coaching strategy concocted or emotional fire instilled in the troops.

It you don't have enough money, the other football elements simply aren't going to matter, which is probably one reason the University of Washington football team has beaten only middle-tier and lower Big Ten entries now three years running into its membership.

So it was with great fanfare last week, with a breathless announcement made spur of the moment, the UW revealed it had begun selling off assets to make it all work -- hence the naming rights giving us the newly designated Columbia Bank Stadium going forward in January rather than Husky Stadium.

A cash boost couldn't have come at a better time for the UW football program, which has taken a step back this season by losing three games at home, maybe one reason the old name on the marquee out front was no longer worth keeping.

A reported $70 million over the next decade will enable the Huskies to buy that linebacker out of Texas or the wide receiver out of Florida, as well as pay to keep all of those freshmen who started this season from leaving.

"Retention will always be a huge aspect of the program," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "I believe the opportunity of an influx of dollars will help us retain our players that I think would have been far more challenging."

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Washington was at a distinct disadvantage to everyone else when it joined the 18-team Big Ten and agreed to take a half share in broadcast rights money.

Oregon signed up for the same half-share deal, but the Ducks have never been short of finances with its long-running Phil Knight NIKE connection.

The Huskies, however, rank at the low end of money spent in the conference on football -- somewhere between $21 million to $25 million -- largely because the school is still paying off the stadium remodel from 2013 plus individual donors as a whole aren't willing themselves to blindly throw money at every Demond Williams Jr. who comes along.

So this stadium naming cashflow comes at a critical juncture for the UW, which is trying to retain an exceedingly young team that has significant future possibilities, though the overall product has taken a step back this season with four losses already.

Husky Stadium fills up as players head to the locker room before kickoff. | Skylar Lin Visuals

"It will give us the opportunity to compete in the Big Ten more financially," Fisch said. "We all understand that was imperative."

While 16 other Big Ten football members have their full shares to pull from and Oregon has its sugar daddy, the UW turned to its family heirloom to invest in the team talent pool in this new world order of playing and funding football.

'For sure, we're very grateful that we were able to rename our stadium and also we were very grateful to get this deal done before the start of portal free agency," Fisch said.