Kamren Fabiculanan Offered Hair-Raising Tale at Husky Pro Day
Next to Sebastian Valdez, who revealed a physique better suited for a body-building contest than an NFL audition, former University of Washington safety Kamren Fabiculanan likewise turned heads at Husky Pro Day with his appearance, in his case for what was missing rather than hidden.
His multi-hued, wild-man hair was gone, shorn apparently in some impulsive moment, left piled on a floor somewhere.
Kam Fab's free-flowing tresses now were remembered only in past photos, such as the one circulated far and wide with his hair flying in every direction after he had his helmet ripped off in the 2024 national championship game by Michigan in Houston.
This defensive back known for his trademark look now resembled someone headed out into the real world all cleaned up for impeding job interviews in the real world that certainly are coming his way.
Except Fabiculanan wasn't totally happy with the new look. Far from it. He admitted to second thoughts over his more conservative appearance.
"I regret it," he said. "I'll tell you that, I regret it. I like the flow coming out of the back of the helmet. It is what it is. Hair grows back, that's a good thing."
Personal choices aside, Fabiculanan said he will pursue an NFL career confident in his abilities. He registered a high 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash at Dempsey Indoor. He's a veteran player after spending six years in Montlake, the final one as a team captain and 13-game starter.
If people need any tape of him doing what he does best, they can watch this year's footage against Michigan, when he kept his helmet on at all times -- with the long hair poking out the back -- and made a pivotal interception late in the contest to wrap up a 27-17 Husky victory.
One final thought about that missing hair: he obviously didn't get rid of it to meet new girls.
Elle Ladine, the UW's women's basketball standout and Kam Fab's girl friend before and after his remake, was among those watching him go through the Husky Pro Day paces.
Listen to the attached video with Fabiculanan, and you can hear her laugh out loud when he was asked about his hair.
