Khmori House Doesn't Just Rely On His Talent to Get By -- He's a Details Guy
Meeting with the Seattle media on Monday for the first time, University of Washington freshman linebacker Khmori House treated the moment the same way he handled USC's fourth-and-1 play on the goal line in pursuit of a winning touchdown.
With piercing eyes that could burn holes in you, House is matter of fact, if not extremely serious, in describing what he does.
Such was his explanation of how he broke through untouched and dropped Trojans running back Woody Marks hard for a 3-yard loss with 5:04 left in the game to protect the Huskies' 26-21 lead that would hold up as the winning score.
"I've got to move on," he said. "It was a great play, I'm proud of myself for getting that done. But we have Penn State this week."
So much for the ticker tape parade through the University District and all those speaking engagements lined up on campus.
While the Huskies' two coordinators, Steve Belichick and Brennan Carroll, left the interview room joking about "Bringing the House," the kid named House described in no uncertain terms how he's risen through the ranks so quickly when most freshmen need plenty of time to get comfortable and a bunch of older teammates to graduate and move on -- he cares.
"The love for the game," House said. "I think I love football a lot. I put my all into it. I also come from a good football program that prepared me mentally for being on the football field."
That would be St. John Bosco in the Los Angeles area that previously sent cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Huskies and then on to the NFL and has fellow Bosco linebacker Deven Bryant teaming again with him in Montlake.
House became a starter by the third game against Washington State in the Apple Cup and has opened four in all, including last Saturday night's tussle with the Trojans. With him, it's just been a matter of desire to be unlike the normal freshman who waits for things to come to him rather than going out and getting it.
"He always wants more," Belichick said. "He always wants to be on the field, whether it's taking scout team reps or just trying to get out on the field however he can. I really appreciate his energy and enthusiasm. You telling him more to slow down rather than speed up to a point."
When he arrived for spring football, House learned from linebackers coach Robert Bala right away what was required for his ascension through the depth chart, that he needed to do the little things if he wanted to become a big deal in Montlake.
On the goal-line play against USC, he knew from his preparation the guard was going to crack down on his block so House inched up closer to the line in order that the Trojans tight end wouldn't have enough time to pick him. it was just a little thing that brought a huge result.
"Details -- being a detailed player," House said. "Bala really emphasized that to me. I used to come out and just rely on my athleticism. But in college football, and wanting to be a pro, you want to be detailed, be a detailed linebacker."
As a result, the details from this weekend are such that the Trojans couldn't and didn't block a fast-thinking freshman linebacker, from Los Angeles no less, at one of the most crucial junctures of the game in Seattle and it made them go home a loser.
