Kickoffs Revealed for 4 Husky Football Games, Including Apple Cup
The University of Washington football team will have to stay up late to get the coming season started, though the odds-makers will tell you the opening game against Weber State should be over in no time. And if you don't have tickets to the Apple Cup at the Seahawks' Lumen Field, be prepared to watch it streamed on a premium channel.
On Thursday, the school unveiled the kickoff times for the Huskies' three non-conference games to open the schedule plus a late-season Big Ten visit to Seattle by USC.
The Jedd Fisch coaching era officially will begin on Aug. 31 at Husky Stadium when the UW and Weber State from the Big Sky get started at 8 p.m. in a game that will be televised over the Big Ten Network.
The evening starting time appears to be a one-off, at least it will be for the non-conference slate. The other three games revealed each have 12:30 p.m. kickoffs, though one is an option.
On Sept. 7, the Huskies will host Eastern Michigan that will be shown on the Big Ten Network, again with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.
A week later, the UW and Washington State meet as strangers in regards to conference membership for the first time since 1961, when the Cougars played as an independent. These teams have gone their separate ways -- competing in the Big Ten and remnant of the Pac-12, as college football goes through some radical realignment. The game will be streamed over the Peacock Network, which showed last season's UW-Michigan State game from East Lansing, Michigan.
On Nov. 2, USC comes to Husky Stadium for the first time since 2019, when the Trojans lost 28-14 to a Chris Petersen UW team. Odd as it sounds, this meeting will be a Big Ten conference game, but no network has been assigned to broadcast the game just yet. Kickoff possibilities for this one are 12:30, 1 and 4:30 p.m.
The other eight games on the UW football schedule don't have kickoff times or TV coverage designated just yet.
