Left Tackle Remains a Sore Spot for Huskies
For the University of Washington football team, no more Northwesterns appear on the remaining Big Ten schedule, unless UCLA stays in a stupor. Either way, the Huskies have plenty of things to clean up going forward against tougher competition.
They commit too many penalties, can't go through a game with all clean snaps and continue to have special-teams coverage issues.
Yet the biggest concern for Jedd Fisch's evolving football team quite possibly is offensive left tackle -- when Saturday's game ended, the Huskies didn't have one who was totally healthy.
Against Northwestern, transfer Maximus McCree made his first UW start at the so-called NFL money position because redshirt freshman Soane Faasolo, who opened the Huskies' first three games, was limited by some sort of ailment.
The 6-foot-8, 325-pound Faasolo, however, came in and briefly spelled McCree during the second quarter and then had to finish the game when the other guy went down with a fourth-quarter injury and was helped off the field with just under five minutes left to play.
When asked about this, UW coach Jedd Fisch did what he always does -- he put on a brave face and hoped for the best.
"He and Max are going to continue to compete," Fisch said, referring to Faasolo. "They're both going to continue to get better."
Yes, they first have to get healthy. Getting comfortable in their own skin wouldn't hurt either.
Faasolo became a first-time starter this season after redshirting and appearing in no games in 2023. He's about 30 pounds heavier than he was last season. He has those three starts behind him now.
The 6-foot-6, 295-pound McCree returned to college football after a significant layoff. He played just two games for Maryland in 2022 and he hasn't put in a full season since he was at Iowa Central Community College in 2021.
McCree's introduction to Husky football as the new starter wasn't memorable. In fact, it was a little humbling.
Three plays into the UW's first offensive series, McCree was beaten badly by Northwestern's Anto Saka, a 6-foot-4, 247-pound reserve defensive lineman who pushed his way past his Husky opponent and sacked quarterback Will Rogers hard for an 8-yard loss, forcing a punt. A panicking McCree appeared to hold onto Saka for the longest time, too, though no penalty was called.
Welcome to the Big Ten.
If for some reason McCree and Faasolo are unavailable at the same time for the games ahead, Fisch said he could turn to redshirt freshman tackle Kahlee Tafai or freshman guard Paki Finau to fill in at left tackle. Again, they're all young and fairly inexperienced players.
For now, Fisch and his staff will try to get the current left tackles capable, confident and competitive. Rutgers, Michigan and Iowa are next up for the Huskies, and a decided step up over the Northwestern team that just limped out of town.
"We're looking forward to continuing to let them grow in this process of getting better every week," Fisch said of McCree and Faasolo.
Left tackle is certain to be one UW position these Big Ten bullies try to exploit. Left tackle continues to be a Husky training ground. On the left side, everyone will keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best.
