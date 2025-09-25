Leroy Bryant Likely Needs Confidence Boost After Tough Apple Cup
Leroy Bryant played right away as a freshman cornerback and a special-teamer for the University of Washington football team in 2023, far more than most first-year players that season.
He's also considered as one of the Huskies' leading coverage guys for the future, a projected secondary mainstay once seniors Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock finish up and move to the NFL.
However, the 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore from Fairfield, California, is having a tough time coping with the present.
In the Apple Cup, Bryant faced his first real adversity of his UW career by getting beat at least four times in pass coverage.
The worst of it came in the third quarter when he gave up an 8-yard touchdown pass to Washington State's Devin Ellison and on the following series when he got burned for a 48-yard gainer to Josh Meredith, which led to him getting benched in favor of freshman Dylan Robinson.
What comes next for Bryant is a hands-on coaching job that make sure he regains his confidence and doesn't suffer long-term damage.
UW coach Jedd Fisch saw it this way in handling his victimized veteran defensive back, who started the first two games at nickelback and moved over to open at corner to replace the injured Davis in the Apple Cup.
"Get better, get your confidence, feel good about the way you play the game, feel good about all your preparation," Fisch said of his message to Bryant. "Think about how well you played all spring. Think about how well you played in training camp when Tacario and Ephy were coming off injuries and you were the guy."
Those things can be easy to forget with an unexpected stumble, on game day, such as the one Bryant had in the Palouse.
Bryant can't lose sight of the fact he appeared in seven games as a true freshman, including all three postseason outings against Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game, Texas in the Sugar Bowl and CFP semifinals and Michigan in the national title match-up.
He played right away for Kalen DeBoer's staff whereas higher-rated fellow freshman corners Caleb Presley and Curley Reed made only solitary cameo mop-up appearances before transferring out this past winter to San Jose State and Louisiana, respectively.
For Ohio State, Bryant is in competition this week with redshirt freshman Rahshawn Clark and Robinson for the starting corner job, providing Davis can't get back. Or else he could return to the No. 1 nickelback spot, if Davis gets cleared.
Either way, Bryant needs to be reminded he is no less of a player because of one long afternoon in Pullman.
"You had amazing practices," Fisch said, still imparting his wisdom to the young cornerback. "We'll get you back to that and you'll continue to build off your confidence of being a really good football player."
