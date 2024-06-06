Less Than Two Months Out, a Husky Starting OL to Consider
Seven weeks from the beginning of fall camp, Jedd Fisch's concentrated transfer portal hunt to bolster the University of Washington offensive line has slowed to a trickle.
With three commitments in hand and at least that many notable rejections, the Huskies' efforts to enhance the O-line after losing all five starters from last season have been, well, less than inspiring.
It's almost as if Fisch, having mulled and rejected the exorbitant money demands of available FBS talent up front, has decided to push forward largely with the mostly young and inexperienced players and others he inherited from Kalen DeBoer's staff.
If so, it's an extremely risky proposition to enter the Big Ten with unproven and/or undeveloped linemen -- maybe the difference in two or three victories this season.
Fisch previously said all of his personnel maneuverings should be in place by June 17, when players have to enroll in the UW to be eligible to play this season. That gives him roughly 10 more days to add someone else, maybe a left tackle.
Considering these developments, or lack of them, we take another look at what a potential Husky starting offensive line might look like.
RT, Drew Azzopardi, 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Soph. -- The San Diego State transfer, who has six career starts for the Mountain West school, appears to be the only sure first-teamer up front entering fall camp. He's long and lean. He drew plenty of compliments during spring ball from Fisch. He resembles the quality of lineman the UW had last season when it won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's top offensive line.
RG, Zach Henning, 6-5, 292, R-Fr. -- He spent most of spring ball playing center, keeping the seat warm for the injured Landen Hatchett because there was no one else with a scholarship who could handle that chore. Yet he's far more natural and effective at guard, drew game snaps the previous season against Michigan State and California, and is promising enough he's likely a much better choice than a portal retread. Depending on how his knee recovery goes, junior Gaard Memmelaar could be a factor at this position, too. He is said to be the strongest player on the UW roster.
C, D'Angalo Titialii, 6-2, 320, Sr. -- With Hatchett recovering from a late December injury, the Huskies most likely will need a replacement center. Titialiii, a Portland State transfer, brings 32 games of Big Sky experience, including 28 starts, at center and guard. Expect him to snap the ball at least until Hatchett is ready to resume. Titialii could move to guard when supplanted by Hatchett or just be the back-up center.
LG, Paki Finau, 6-5, 285, Fr. -- Fisch wasn't afraid to start freshmen offensive linemen at Arizona and Finau brings the proper pedigree for making such a jump. He's already been singled out as one of the top 30 freshmen at any position entering the college scene this fall, so why not play him? Finau probably would be at his best while carrying 300 pounds. If he's not quite ready, Ohio State transfer Enokk Vimahi, who started once for the Buckeyes over four seasons, could be inserted here.
LT, Maximus McCree, 6-6, 290, Soph. -- Typically, your best lineman plays this NFL money position, which is what Troy Fautanu, Jaxson Kirkland and Trey Adams did previously for the UW. Azzopardi got an early look in this spot, but he's a more of a natural fit as a right tackle. Husky redshirt freshmen tackles Soane Faasolo and Elishah Jackett took snaps here this spring, but still need more weight and strength. So a wild card is the guy with the catchiest name among the UW linemen, Maximus McCree, someone who played two games at Maryland in 2022 and didn't stick around, and was a JC All-American at Iowa Central Community College before that.
For sure, this would be an exceptionally tall front wall for the Huskies, with the exception of the center, where four players stand from 6-5 to 6-7. Chances are Azzopardi, Finau and Hatchett are NFL players some day, with Henning a possibility, too.
The above first five likely would be sufficient for the first two games in non-conference play against Weber State and Eastern Michigan, but the UW really has to get serious with firm starters in place for the Apple Cup against Washington State and the ensuing Big Ten schedule.
