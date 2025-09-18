McLaughlin Knew All Along He Was Better Than A Walk-On
Coming out of high school, safety Alex McLaughlin could have played for Jedd Fisch at the University of Arizona, but the initial offer was preferred walk-on and this kid with the long, flaming red hair passed on it, feeling he was better than that.
He said no to playing college football for free and turned to Northern Arizona where he became a well-funded and immediate starter, and was named as second- and first-team All-Big Sky selections in two seasons.
Yet demonstrating why you never burn any bridges across college football, because you never know what might happen some day, McLaughlin twice played against Arizona teams, the first one with Fisch as the opposing coach.
McLaughlin, of course, now answers to Fisch at the University of Washington as his starting strong safety and as a scholarship player, no less.
"I just decided to go to Northern Arizona and just bet on myself," McLaughlin said.
If he was at the roulette table right now, he'd put his wager on Purple 12 and expect a payoff.
Since transferring to the UW, McLaughlin joined the No. 1 defense in fall camp and has started the first two games on the schedule. He's also a Big Ten player, a couple of notches higher than where he once was.
"It feels great, but I still feel I have a long ways to go and get better in a lot of things," he said. "It feels great to know that I've gotten to his level, but I just want to succeed even more."
Yet before McLaughlin enters conference play for the first time against Ohio State on Sept. 27, he'll get a warm-up game in the Apple Cup against Washington State on Saturday in Pullman. He understands the tenor of it all.
"I grew up watching a bunch of college football, so like I know this rivalry is a big thing," he said. "I just know a lot of these games are competitive and there's just going to be some chippiness going on. It's a big game, a trophy game, the one championship game we're guaranteed."
Best of all, as a scholarship player, McLaughlin will be compensated for sticking his nose in it.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: