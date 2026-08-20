Moss Trying To Be The Boss As Husky Wideout

Wherever Christian Moss goes to play college football, people get fired.

Sometimes the wide receiver barely has been able to unpack his bags and a coaching change takes place.

Moss was at Virginia Tech for just six months when the ACC school dismissed coach Justin Fuente with three games left to play in 2021.

Moving back home to Kennesaw State in the Atlanta suburbs, Moss was in his first season with the Conference USA team when coach Brian Bohannon was let go in 2024, again with three games remaining.

However, in coming to the University of Washington football team for spring practice, it was the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Moss, now a sixth-year player, who disappeared.

With Kevin Cummings looking on, Christian Moss makes a move. | Dave Sizer photo

He took part in a handful of April practices and caught just one pass, a 10-yarder on the first day from quarterback Kini McMillan, and he was done.

A hamstring pull interrupted his Montlake experience and sent him to the training room.

The good news is Moss showed up healthy for fall camp, has run with the No. 1 offense much of that time and is involved in the Huskies' most intense position battle up and down the lineup with Chris Lawson for the X position that flanks out wide.

This competition has been so electrifying at times that Lawson caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Brown in Tuesday's practice and Moss came back two plays later to haul in a 65-yard gainer from Demond Willams Jr. that came up just shy of the end zone.

West Virginia cornerback Wesley McCormick (11) breaks up a pass intended for Virginia Tech's Christian Moss (85) in a 2022 game. | USA TODAY Sports

"They're hooping, they're hooping," receivers coach Kevin Cummings said. "They know what's at stake and how good this offense can be. When you have multiple guys who can do it, our offense will be elite."

Moss visited Ohio State, Kansas, Stanford and the UW before choosing Fisch's team because he liked what he saw and heard. They playbook seemed to suit him. The weather was a little less oppressive than his hometown heat in Atlanta. The need for him was there.

"They just told me obviously in losing Denzel [Boston] to the draft they need a guy that's going to stretch the field and make plays," he said. "And I feel that's something I can do."

He comes to the UW after getting his hands on 45 receptions for 689 yards and 2 scores, including a 70-yard TD catch against Florida International, for a 10-4 Kennesaw State team that played against Western Michigan in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

He missed the entire 2023 season at Virginia Tech with dislocated fingers. But he carries a certain toughness about him that's been a pleasant surprise for the Huskies.



"He's big so you expect the physicality, but we've all seen a lot of big receivers who aren't that," Cummings said. "For him to be able to play with that has been really good for our offense and I think it really makes Demond comfortable to know he has that big body he can find in one-on-one match-ups."

On top of that, no one has gotten fired either since Moss came to the UW, which has to be comforting to everybody else.