No Exaggeration, Husky Running Backs Have Scary Bodies
After holding his first spring football practice in Dempsey Indoor, Jedd Fisch made the long walk on Tuesday to meet with media members assembled just outside the main tunnel leading out of Husky Stadium.
Feeling a little giddy about things, the second-year University of Washington football coach held court and spoke about having more talent on hand, about having a lot more size to work with, about everyone bringing great energy.
Invariably the conversation quickly turned to his running backs, especially the top two in Jonah Coleman and Adam Mohammed, and how one has dramatically reshaped his body and the younger one has made his sculpted physique even much more muscular.
Now in situations such as this, the enthusiastic Fisch tends to exaggerate things some to make his point, just like a politician.
However, the coach was in mid-sentence this time when Coleman and Mohammed walked past him and they backed up everything he was saying in real time.
Coleman had his shirt off revealing his well-defined 5-foot-9, 222-pound frame that was 14 pounds lighter with 2.4 percent less body fat. The 6-foot, 215-pound Mohammed had removed his jersey and wore a sleeveless shirt that displayed his notably bulging biceps.
With Fisch's voice carrying, Mohammed looked up as if he heard every complimentary word his coach just sent his way.
"We love the way Adam has continued to grow into his body," the coach said, unaware the sophomore was close by. "Adam is going to be a real special running back."
Mohammed was such a physical specimen before ever visiting a college weight room that it's almost as if he's determined to turn himself into the second coming of Bo Jackson, who was the ultimate combination of running back power and speed.
Then there's this nugget: participating in his second UW spring ball, Mohammed still is just 18 years old.
The Arizona native easily would be the starting running back this coming season at the UW if not for the presence of Coleman, who's back for a final college hurrah after becoming a 1,000-yard rusher in his first time around the Huskies in 2024.
Always a big proponent of this guy who previously played two seasons for him at Arizona, Fisch sees a noticeable difference in Coleman's game.
"He's got some good little breakaway speed to him." the coach said.
Coleman was so focused on getting to the locker room after that first practice he likely never heard a word Fisch said to the media, or he didn't let on.
In case the California native missed it, the following is what was said about him.
"I expect Jonah to be in the best shape of his life," Fisch said. "Jonah is on a mission right now -- well, two missions. One, to have an outstanding season for the Huskies and, two, to put himself in great position for the NFL.
"He understands that every day that goes on between now and next year's draft is one day he can get closer to becoming the best he can possibly be."
And that is no exaggeration, just determination.
