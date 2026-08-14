One-Off Uniform Will Throw UW To The 'Dawgs'

These one-off Adidas jerseys have a purple and gold piping that's a little different than before, plus the numbers are purple.

Most of all, these shirts offer the word "Dawgs" stitched in gold letters and prominently displayed across the chest, which is decidedly a new look.

"Those uniforms are pretty sweet," second-year tight end Baron Naone said. "I'm excited to wear them."

As for the special touch with the informal nickname Dawgs advertised, Naone said, "I like it. I think it's a great switch up."

The school has not revealed which game of the seven at Husky Stadium that Jedd Fisch's team will dress in this particular attire.

📸 Unleash the Dawgs pic.twitter.com/zWhle5Pp7W — Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 14, 2026

The Huskies last wore all-black uniforms against Rutgers in a 38-19 victory at home during the 2025 season.

It's been a fairly successful color selection for some time now, with the UW going this route and beating UCLA 31-19 in 2024 and Arizona 21-6 in 2021, both in Montlake games.

Otherwise, the Huskies are content to go all purple, such as they did against Ohio State and Oregon last season, or the traditional purple and gold.

While some purists protest when the team does something different in its uniform selection, the players themselves gravitate to the sometimes neon, new-age or throw-back shirts.

Having multiple uniform colors has been a big recruiting carrot for Oregon since its program revival of the past 30 years.

Earlier this week, several UW players wore an unusual jersey to practice that had a thick, block-like white stripe going up the side and into the armpit.

For the first half of Friday's practice, the Huskies kept things pretty basic and casual as they came out for an afternoon practice dressed in either purple or white T-shirts with their numbers on the front and back, plus black shorts, with white piping on each side.

They then went and changed into their helmets, pads and practice jerseys, and returned for the final hour-plus remaining in the workout.

The season opens in three weeks with the Apple Cup against Washington State in Husky Stadium and the team likely will show up in its traditional garb.