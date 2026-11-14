Outage Forces Huskies To Take Off Late for Michigan State

Twenty-four hours before Saturday's kickoff at Michigan State, the University of Washington football team arrived at Boeing Field to travel by chartered jet to the Midwest, only to turn their busses around and return to campus once faced with the nationwide grounding of all air travel.

Whereas initially it was was unclear what would happen next for the Huskies, the FAA lifted its flight restrictions at 5:30 p.m., clearing the way for Jedd Fisch's football team to depart from Seattle, which the school confirmed.

What remains unclear is whether the kickoff for the UW-Michigan State game will be pushed back.

With the FAA lifting the nationwide ground stop, the @UW_Football team anticipates resuming travel to Michigan State this evening. No determination has been made regarding the kickoff time for Saturday’s game. We remain in communication with the Big Ten Conference and will… — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 14, 2026

Regardless, the UW has had its travel schedule and pregame routine greatly disrupted by the continuing intrusions on daily life, beginning with cancellation of its 1 p.m. chartered flight.

After all on Thursday, you couldn't send an email and a day later jets were double-parked all over American for reasons not made entirely clear.

While the Huskies were left to do little more than wait for the situation to resolve itself, some teams across the country abandoned their flights and rode busses up to six hours to reach their destinations.

ESPN reported that Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas State, Minnesota, Purdue Washington were the Power 4 teams affected by having their air travel plans interrupted.

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Other schools waiting to lift off were Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Oregon State, San Jose State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming.

According to reports, ASU had changed its plans and would travel Saturday morning by air to play UCF in Orlando, Florida, with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Minnesota players had boarded their charter flight and were ready to depart when the ground stoppage was announced.

The Gophers were unable to travel to Penn State on Friday and likewise were expected to fly on Saturday morning to an airport an hour or so away from State College, Pennsylvania.

All ACC teams were airborne or had reached their final destinations when the FAA sent out the blanket ground stop.

Teams driving to their football destinations are Alabama (to Vanderbilt), Appalachian State (to Marshall), East Carolina (to Charlotte), Georgia Southern (to Georgia State), Georgia Tech (to Clemson), Southern Miss (to Louisiana Tech), Troy (to South Alabama) and UNT (to UTSA).

The explanation for the flight stoppage was a telecommunications outage impacting traffic control centered in facilities near Kansas City, which would affect airplanes in all directions.