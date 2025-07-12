Position Attention Eludes Huskies Except at Cornerback
Pro Football Focus just graded the seven college position areas from coast to coast, singling out the top 10 teams for each category, and the University of Washington didn't show up in any of them. Not even in an honorable mention at the tail end.
No, the rebuilding Huskies, coming off a 6-7 season with a two-game losing streak, are still in the prove-it or show-me stage.
The analysts need to see what they've got first and then something in terms of a reputation in Montlake might resonate.
That is, unless you take the secondary position group and break it down even further -- such as cornerbacks only.
An outfit called CFBrecruiting did just that and thus anointed the Huskies for having the best set of corners anywhere -- in Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock -- followed by Penn State, Florida, Virginia Tech and Arizona State.
The UW will tell you it's DBU.
No one has taller or a more experienced pair of corners than Davis and Prysock. Each is a senior who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds or close to it. Prysock has started 26 games over the past two seasons in Seattle and Tucson, while Davis has started 22 games at Arizona in 2023 and '24.
Curiously, neither one of these guys came up with an interception last season, but each had 6 pass break-ups. Davis was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.
Next up, Penn State returns junior AJ Harris, a 15-game starter last season who had an interception and 5 PBUs, and Zion Tracy, a four-game starter who had 2 interceptions and returned one of them for a touchdown. Harris was a third-team All-Big Ten pick.
At Florida, the Gators have junior Sharif Denson, a 6-game starter who had an interception, and redshirt freshman Aaron Gates, a 5-game starter likewise with a pass theft.
Virginia Tech returns junior Dante Lovett, a two-game starter with an interception and 5 PBUs, and sophomore Thomas Williams, a one-game starter with a PBU.
Finally, Arizona State will defend against opposing passers with junior Keith Abney, a 14-game starter who intercepted 3 balls and had 9 PBUs, and senior Xavion Alford, who's back with 13 starts, 2 interceptions and 5 PBUs.
The Huskies could be as good or better than anyone with their long and lean coverage guys.
