Quentin Moore Missed 2024 Apple Cup -- And Was Missed
A year ago, Quentin Moore might have been the difference in the University of Washington football team winning and losing the Apple Cup.
Granted Jedd Fisch's fateful play call for the victory at the end of the game at the 1 yard line -- an option read to the short side of the field -- wasn't a high-percentage selection.
Yet had Moore been able to play at tight end against Washington State that day at Lumen Field, rather than nurse a knee injury suffered in the season opener, it might have been a different outcome.
"He's one of the best blocking tight ends I've been around in college football," Fisch said.
Known as a physical and highly reliable blocker, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Moore from Kenmore, Washington, potentially could have cleared a pathway for then Husky quarterback Will Rogers to keep the ball and score.
Or the now sixth-year senior possibly could have created space for option No. 2 -- opening a hole for running back Jonah Coleman taking the pitch and scoring the game-winning touchdown.
Instead the tight end could only watch helplessly as WSU blew up the play in real time with 1:07 left in the game and dropped Coleman for a 2-yard loss and went on to win 24-19.
No Moore, no key block, no Apple reward.
Twelve months later, the Huskies will head to Pullman next week to try and make things right in the state rivalry.
Everything is better suited for Fisch's team to win those short-yardage battles with all of the necessary elements in place.
The UW offensive line is bigger and better.
The Husky quarterback, Demond Williams Jr., is better suited for running the football than Rogers was.
Moore is healthy and available.
For those just catching up on this season's developments, the aforementioned Coleman has scored a nation-best seven touchdowns in two games, with some of that coming over that right side that didn't open up in the previous Apple Cup.
Moore teaming on the right side with offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi, who plays at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds and seems extra motivated to hit people these days. has been a lethal combination, as demonstrated in games against Colorado State and UC Davis.
As the son of a former Seattle Seahawks defensive back, Moore is looking to turn his blocking prowess into his own NFL career some day.
Heading into this next Apple Cup, he's healthy, physical and, most importantly to his team, available should the Huskies need to pick up a yard with everything weighing on the outcome of the play.
