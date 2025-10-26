Rainey-Sale Was Dazzling Against Illinois, Showing Off His Talent
The most amazing University of Washington defensive play against Illinois was not nickelback Rahshawn Clark making a perfect break on the ball and effortlessly coming up with his first career interception.
Nor was it cornerback Tacario Davis showing off his reflexes by pulling a deflected ball out of the air and regaining his balance practically all in one motion, and returning his pass theft 34 yards up the sideline.
No, it's what happened that put the ball in Davis' hands.
On a third-and-21 play at midfield in the third quarter, highly regarded freshman Zaydrius Rainey-Sale gave a full accounting of his football skills.
Moving with the snap, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker chased after Illini wide receiver Hank Beatty. They ended up 22 yards downfield.
Rainey-Sale, without turning around, watched Beatty reach for the football, snapped his helmet into the pass-catcher's body and made the receiver cough up the football to enable Davis to pilfer it.
This was breathtaking to watch -- a linebacker as big and as young as he was thinking he could play like a corner or a nickel himself.
"He's getting better and better and better," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "He's exciting."
Since getting cleared from offseason knee surgery stemming from his Bethel High School senior year of football in the Tacoma suburbs, Rainey-Sale has appeared in three Husky games.
Fisch's staff hasn't hesitated to put him into the middle of the action with each outing on the line just to see what he can do. When everyone was signed in his UW class, the linebacker emerged as the highest decorated player and he's done nothing to dissuade anyone of that.
Similar to fellow Husky freshmen in offensive guard John Mills and wide receivers Dezmen Roebuck and Raiden Vines-Bright, all immediate starters, Rainey-Sale didn't need to be eased into games or go through any initiation.
He's just walked onto the field and acted like he knows what he's doing from his first play against Rutgers.
"I love the fact he didn't play in training camp and he's getting by practicing in these shorter windows," Fisch said. "You don't get all of the meeting time and all of the practices and all of the walk-throughs, and yet he's still able to be an impact player."
Rainey-Sale was credited with a pair of pass break-ups against the Illini, with his first coming on the fifth play of the second half when he had an interception in his hands and couldn't hang onto it.
He'll have more chances. His coach guarantees it. He's way too talented to stand on the sideline and just watch.
"I think Zaydrius is going to be a really, really, really good player," said Fisch, who intends to play him more. "Each week, we're going to see how much more we can get him."
