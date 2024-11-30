Inside The Huskies

Russell Davis II Goes From Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week to Injured List

The junior edge rusher has been ruled out of the UW-Oregon football game.

Dan Raley

Huskies edge rusher Russell Davis II sacks UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers.
EUGENE, Oregon -- The University of Washington football team should be putting more pressure on Oregon during Saturday's rivalry game, not taking it off. Yet edge rushers Russell Davis II and Zach Durfee both were ruled out against the Ducks, according to the Big Ten player availability released two hours before kickoff.

For the 6-foot-3, 234-pound Davis, he's out after coming up with 3 sacks in the Huskies' previous game, a 31-19 victory over UCLA, in a performance that earned him Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week accolades the week before last.

Davis missed the UW's first eight games of the season while recovering from an unspecified lower-body injury suffered in fall camp. He's made just three appearances before becoming unable to play again.

Durfee's season has been a near complete bust while he's dealt with turf toe and shoulder injuries.

The 6-foot-5, 256-pound junior will miss his sixth complete game by sitting out against the Ducks. He started the first two of the season, and came up with 2.5 sacks in a 30-9 victory over Eastern Michigan, before getting hit by a series of injuries.

With both of those players down, the Huskies will likely rely more heavily at edge rusher on senior Voi Tunuufi and sophomore Isaiah Ward, or even open with senior Alphonzo Tuputala, normally a linebacker. In reserve are sophomores Jacob Lane, Lance Holtzclaw and Jayden Wayne, who have played a siginificant amount of time this season.

Others ruled out of this game are freshman running back Jordan Washington, sophomore tight end Ryan Otton and junior walk-on quarterback Teddy Purcell

