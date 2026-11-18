While the Apple Cup stayed with the University of Washington football team following a 24-10 win over Washington State, the game took a sizable chunk out of the roster.

Wide receiver Christian Moss, the Kennesaw State transfer, suffered a season-ending quadriceps muscle tear on the very first play.

In the game's final minutes, running back Jayden Limar, the Oregon transfer, dislocated an elbow that would cost him six games.

Add to them wounded running back Quaid Carr, who earned the starting job only to play barely a half before suffering a season-ending hand injury against the Cougars.

While Moss' college career could be over, though the Huskies plan to pursue more eligibility for him, Limar was able to return in the past month and start that past two games against Penn State and Michigan State.

That leaves Carr and there appears to be an end point to his lingering Husky absence.

This week, UW coach Jedd Fisch said the speedy second-year player from Riverside, California, could return for the Husky postseason game, which remains undetermined but could involved the Sun or Independence bowls.

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"Potentially, there's an opportunity for Quaid to play in the bowl game," Fisch said. "That's the closest we'll get with Quaid."

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Carr, after winning the No. 1 job and earning the right to replace the injured Jordan Washington, lasted just long enough in the Apple Cup to rush five times for 28 yards over the first two quarters.

As a freshman in 2025, he had nagging injuries that kept him from playing until the latter half of the season against Purdue and in the LA Bowl against Boise State. He drew two carries for 14 yards rushing.

Carr held the No. 1 job for roughly 29 practices through spring and fall ball and was a confident player preparing for the opener against WSU.

"I've been working toward this," Carr said. "Me and coach [Scottie] Graham have had our talks. No, I'm not surprised -- I'm ready."

Limar is expected to start for a third consecutive game on Saturday against Indiana, with freshman Brian Bonner Jr., a seven-game starter, serving as his back-up and walk-on Ryken Moon designated as the third back in line for duty against the Hoosiers.

Troy transfer Trey Cooley has been ruled out for the second consecutive game while dealing with concussion protocol.