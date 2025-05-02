Spring Game Primer Breaking Down All Husky Position Battles
Finishing up spring football on Friday night, the University of Washington will host the Steak and Shrimp Bowl, a three-quarter game that will provide the victors with a high-level meal while their losing counterparts are left to eat rice and beans.
The trouble with that incentive is some of these guys really like rice and beans.
On what should be a perfect spring night for football at Husky Stadium, coach Jedd Fisch is hoping the culinary incentives inspire his players and encouraging a large fan turnout to come see a better collection of talent than he had to work with 12 months ago.
He and his staff appear to have developed holdover players into contributors and recruited well in the transfer portal and in the high school ranks, making for program progress.
John Mills, remember that name. He's a freshman offensive lineman who carries about 340 pounds on a 6-foot-6 frame and plays with a certain amount of attitude. He's like a lot of guys the Huskies faced across the Big Ten last season, only he now pulls on a No. 72 purple shirt.
Rahshawn Clark, jot him down, too. With the Huskies light on interceptions over recent seasons, Clark has an uncanny knack for stealing the football, with the redshirt freshman nickelback picking off no fewer than seven passes in practice over the past month.
Here's how the position battles stack up across the starting lineup as these guys split up into two equal groups, mixing first-teamers and subs on each side, and begin hitting each other not long after 6:30 p.m. It appears No. 1 jobs are about two-thirds assured. We see seven of theh 22 spots up for grabs.
HUSKY OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER -- Denzel Boston, who likely won't play in the spring game while continuing to recover from offseason surgery, has one of these pass-catching spots as locked up as any position on this football team. Or did you not see him show up as a first-rounder on no fewer than five mock drafts this week? Starter: Boston
WIDE RECEIVER -- Rashid Williams, though out with some sort of injury, is ready to be a focal pass-catcher as a sophomore after waiting for a lot of talented teammates to move on from the past two seasons. Williams to Williams is a catchy passing combo eagerly awaited. Starter: Williams
WIDE RECEIVER -- Penn State transfer Omari Evans had a superlative first week of spring ball before pulling something in his leg and missing more practices than he participated in. If any of these receivers roles are in question, it's this one with sophomore Audric Harris ready to take over if Evans has any health of performance issues. Starter in question.
TIGHT END -- Making the jump from freshman to sophomore, Decker DeGraaf has turned into a highly reliable, play-making tight end. While this position isn't a one-man job, DeGraaf has moved to the front of the line. Starter: DeGraaf
LEFT TACKLE -- A year ago, three different Huskies started at least four games each in this role. This time, Kansas State transfer Carver Willis should be the only guy who opens UW games in this NFL money position. He plays confidently and aggressively. Starter: Willis
LEFT GUARD -- This position has turned into a real battle between a pair of Huskies who could be honors candidates before their careers are done in Montlake -- Paki Finau and Mills. One's a redshirt freshman, the other a freshman. Starter in question
CENTER -- Landen Hatchett has this job all to himself, which is the way it should have been a year ago had he not been recovering from knee surgery. He's fit and immovable. Starter: Hatchett
RIGHT GUARD -- Geirean Hatchett, after his Oklahoma sojourn, has come home to claim this position although sophomore Zach Henning and freshman Champ Taulealea have been given every opportunity to take it from him. Starter in question
RIGHT TACKLE -- Drew Azzopardi is the only full-fledged Husky starter back for more on the O-line after opening all 13 games in 2024. At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, he has the size to be a dominant player, but needs to show more temperament. Starter: Azzopardi
QUARTERBACK -- After opening the final two games of last season, Demond Williams Jr. is the starter, hands down. He needs to stay healthy because there's big drop-off behind him in quarterback talent. Starter: Williams
RUNNING BACK -- Jonah Coleman owns this position for a second consecutive season, looking for another 1,000-yard rushing output. He's more muscular and faster. Yet the Huskies will try to cross up opposing teams by slipping sophomore Adam Mohammed and redshirt freshman Jordan Washington into the lineup with their elusive skills. Starter: Coleman
HUSKY DEFENSE
EDGE RUSHER -- Isaiah Ward, potentially a third-year starter at Arizona and the UW, likely has one of these spots locked down, though he still weighs only 235 pounds on a 6-foot-5 build. Any number of experienced and talented players will line up behind him. Starter: Ward
EDGE RUSHER -- With proven sack artists Zach Durfee and Russell Davis Jr. out of spring ball with injuries, Jacob Lane could be a hard guy to dislodge after running with the No. 1 defense much of the time. He carries a 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame that Ward might wish was his. Further complicating the edge rusher competition is 6-foot-5, 300-pound Deshawn Lynch, who started four games in 2024 and looks highly mobile for an outside guy carrying his weight. Starter: Lane
DEFENSIVE TACKLE -- Western Michigan transfer Anterio Thompson appears to have solidified himself in one of these down lineman roles, demonstrating excellent mobility and strength on a 6-foot-4, 306-pound physique. He showed the ability to run down ball carriers from behind. Pushing him for time is Bryce Butler, who goes 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds. Starter: Thompson
DEFENSIVE TACKLE -- Elinneus Davis played in dozen games, all as a reserve, as a redshirt freshman who remains motivated to make himself into a starter. He looks to be a solid 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds. However, he will have to contest with Jayvon Parker once he returns from his Achilles tear and maybe even a healthy Armon Parker. Starter in question
LINEBACKER -- WSU transfer Buddah Al-Uqdah came right in and claimed one of the linebacker spots. Irregardless of who was out and injured, he's going to start on the second row. He's a proven playmaker, with a pick-6 against Oregon State last year and an Apple Cup win over the Huskies. Starter: Al-Uqdah
LINEBACKER -- This job will go to Arizona transfer Jacob Manu, who led the Pac-12 in tackles in 2023, unless his knee says otherwise. He was hurt at midseason last year. Sophomore Deven Bryant has been keeping the spot warm for him and is capable of starting, as is UCF transfer Xe'ree Alexander. Starter in question
SAFETY -- CJ Christian, the Florida International transfer, looked like the best safety out there, physical and always in position, until injuring a leg last week. He appears to be a very solid pick-up from the portal. Starter: Christian
SAFETY -- Makell Esteen is a sixth-year UW senior with seven starts behind him, including five in 2024, and has been given a lot of consideration to be a game-opening player. Yet he has holdover Vince Holmes and Northern Arizona transfer Alex McLaughlin pushing him hard for it. Starter in question
NICKELBACK -- Rahshawn Clark has been a breakout star this spring, stealing passes right and left. The redshirt freshman will open here unless sophomore Leroy Bryant takes it from him. It could be a battle all through fall camp. Starter in question
CORNERBACK -- Tacario Davis is not only the best corner on the roster, he's been mentioned as a first-round NFL draft pick in the mock offerings, with one analyst describing him as the second-best corner in the nation behind only Tennessee's Jermod McCoy. Counting Arizona and the UW, he'll be a three-year starter. Starter: Davis
CORNERBACK -- Ephesians Prysock, who likewise stands to be a three-year starter at Arizona and in Montlake, should be much more prolific player with Davis next to him again. Starter: Prysock
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington