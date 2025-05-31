Tacario Davis Feels Whole Lott of Love. Makes Award Watch List
Tacario Davis, the other day, passionately told how he wanted to be a first-team All-America selection this season as he finishes up his much-decorated college football career at the University of Washington.
He didn't say anything about the Lott Trophy.
No worry, someone else has been paying attention to the senior cornerback and this week put him among the 42 players -- 15 from the Big Ten -- who are on the watch list for an honor given to the college game's top defensive player.
The Lott Trophy is named for former USC and NFL safety Ronnie Lott.
If the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Davis, an Arizona transfer, could pull this off, he would become the first UW player take home this piece of hardware.
The Huskies previously have shared in an Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award winner in defensive tackle Steve Emtman (both in 1991) and a Doak Walker Award recipient in running back Greg Lewis (1990).
They've also had a John Mackey Award winner in tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2013), a Paul Hornung Award winner in linebacker Shaq Thpmpson (2014) and an AP Comeback Player of the Year and Maxwell Award winner in quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (2022, 2023).
Yet no Lott honoree.
Another reason this would be a big deal for Davis -- previously a second-team All-Pac-12 and seocnd-team All-Big 12 pick -- is only two of the 21 Lott winners have been defensive backs, with one of them Colorado's Travis Hunter last season.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Huskies Release 4 Kickoff Times -- And Some Are Really Late
Worth the Weight: Carver Willis Is Heavier Husky
Husky Roster Review: Hopkins Plays With Motivation, Without Pay