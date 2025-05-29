UW Releases 4 Football Kickoffs -- Some Are Really Late
For those of you who prefer your University of Washington football games to to play out on a sunny fall Saturday afternoon, prepare to cringe. And pack a blanket, ski cap and hand warmers. And get home after midnight more than once.
Start times for four of the UW's 12 games for the coming season have been solidified and released by the school -- and none of them are any earlier than 4:30 p.m.
The Huskies' first two games, against Colorado State on August 30 and UC Davis on September 6, each have 8 p.m. kickoffs at Husky Stadium, seemingly the price to pay for being a West Coast member of the Big Ten Conference and forced to fill the late Big Ten Network TV time slot.
The Huskies also will host Rutgers on a Friday night, on October 10, with kickoff for that one at 6 p.m. and FS1 televising the outing.
Previously, the school announced that the UW will face Washington State in the Apple Cup in Pullman, on Saturday, September 20, and a 4:30 p.m. kickoff is now firmly in place, with CBS showing this one.
The start times for the rest of the Husky football games next season will be determined by the Big Ten Network and conference broadcast partners 12 days before each outing.
