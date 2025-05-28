Worth the Weight: Carver Willis Is Much Heavier Husky
Nearly everyone climbs on a scale hoping, praying and begging for a lower number.
Not Carver Willis.
A Kansas State transfer, the offensive tackle arrived for University of Washington spring football practice with just about everything necessary to turn himself into a desirable NFL Draft pick a year from now.
Welcome frame, great mobility, just the right amount of attitude.
He seemingly had everything except the recommended pro football size.
Willis, as he revealed approvingly last week on social media, is up to 305.8 pounds on his 6-foot-5 physique.
"Progress" he posted.
That's 14 pounds more than than his listed girth on the initial UW spring football roster distributed.
It's possible that Willis, besides being advised by the Husky strength and conditioning staff to get bigger, took one look at the three extra-large freshmen who enrolled this winter and decided he was missing something.
Maybe a few meals?
"We had four early enrollees and three of them were above 360 when they got here," he shared before spring ball ended. "That's pretty nuts."
Three-sixty, really?
"Mills, Champ and Shafe were all like 350-360 when they got here," Willis insisted, referring to John Mills from San Francisco, Champ Taulealea from San Jose, California, and Jack Shaffer from Bismarck, North Dakota.
Willis, to borrow from the Wizard of Oz line, clearly wasn't in Kansas anymore.
"Yeah, it's pretty shocking," he said. "Shoot, when I was an early enrollee freshman, I was 255, and I played as a true freshman at 265, 258, that range, I kid of lost weight as the season went on."
Willis won't be trying to match his newer and much more meatier teammates. He'll systematically add what the trainers refer to as good weight.
That still won't stop him from standing back and whistling at at the pounds the younger guys are wearing these days.
"Now they're leaning up and kind of trimming the baby fat," Willis said near the end of spring ball. "But, no, let's not get it wrong, boys -- those are just some massive dudes. Those are just massive men. No, that's new. Yeah, that's definitely different."
