Thaddeus Dixon Opts for the Transfer Portal, to Use His JC Freebie Elsewhere
Things just got a lot quieter around Montlake with University of Washington senior starting cornerback Thaddeus Dixon indicating on Sunday he will enter the transfer portal, according to a CBS Sports report.
The 6-foot-1, 186-pound Dixon, known for his often theatrical play full of plenty of gestures and poses following big plays, leaves after spending two seasons with the Huskies, the most recent as a 12-game starter.
There had been some question, following the recent ruling extending eligibility to junior-college players, about whether the Los Angeles product would enter the NFL Draft or return for another year with Jedd Fisch's staff. He previously spent two seasons with Long Beach City College.
However, he answered that question about his future by declaring for the portal, probably helped along by the possibility of Arizona transfer Tacario Davis maybe finishing up his college career with Fisch, his former coach, after taking a Seattle recruiting visit this weekend.
To begin this football season, Dixon won a significant position battle, beating out returning 15-game starter Elijah Jackson in spring practice for the corner spot opposite then Arizona transfer Ephesians Prysock. Jackson went into the portal and recently was said to be committed to TCU.
Dixon enjoyed a fairly productive season with 11 pass break-ups and an interception, a performance that brought him All-Big Ten honorable-mention honors.
He finishes his Husky career with 66 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pair of interceptions and 18 PBUs.
While he played well enough, Dixon inexplicably didn't start the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve against Louisville, instead coming off the bench while redshirt freshman Leroy Bryant drew his first Husky start. No reason was given for his status change.
