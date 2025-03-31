Two-Deep Primer with UW Spring Football Set to Begin
On Tuesday Jedd Fisch opens his second University of Washington spring football practice, seeking a dozen new starters from the Huskies' Sun Bowl outing against Louisville.
While that might seem like a lot, the pending manpower situation is a significant improvement rom last year -- when 20 replacements were needed following the Huskies' national championship game appearance.
Fisch also will break in four new full-time assistant coaches, still offering his "Be a Pro" marketing pitch, but going without the hands-on Belichick and Carroll instruction previously offered his players.
From a glance, the Husky offense seems like it's a lot farther along with six returning starters than the defense, which has just four.
That said, here are projected two-deeps for Fisch's football team coming off a hope-for-the-best 6-7 season in the coach's Montlake with expectations considerably higher this time around:
OFFENSE
TE -- Decker DeGraaf, Quentin Moore -- Even with Moore healthy again after missing nearly all of last season with a knee injury, DeGraaf, a freshman All-America selection and star in the making, will be hard to dislodge as the starter.
LT -- Carver Willis, Maximus McCree -- Willis was brought in from Kansas State to be the Huskies' best offensive lineman and there's no reason that shouldn't happen.
LG -- Paki Finau, Michael Levelle Watkins -- A redshirt freshman who remade his body, Finau played most of the second half of the Sun Bowl and he's not likely to give the job back.
C -- Landen Hatchett, Zach Henning -- Hatchett has been groomed to be the starting center, interrupted by a knee injury, but he's in top shape now.
RG -- Geirean Hatchett, Champ Taulealea -- The older Hatchett always has been an effective run blocker, but his pocket protection wilted at times in Ryan Grubb's offense and made him a part-time starter. He'll want to show he can do it all.
RT -- Drew Azzopardi, Soane Faaasolo -- He got beat at times by the better teams, such as Penn State, but with a full season of starting and an offseason in the weight room, he should be better.
WR -- Denzel Boston, Kevin Green Jr. -- Boston was one of the nation's leading receivers statistically for the first half of last season before defenses slowed him some. His goal should be to make big things happen over a full schedule.
WR -- Rashid Williams, Audric Harris -- Williams has waited his turn, with Fisch's coaching staff giving him increasing time. This will be his job to lose. This might be the only offensive role that doesn't have someone who has been a starter before.
WR -- Omari Evans, Marcus Harris -- Evans sets himself apart from the other receivers with his deep-threat speed. He was brought in for that reason.
QB -- Demond Willams Jr., Kai Horton -- Coming off a 374-yard, 4-TD Sun Bowl passing effort, he could be the second coming of a young Russell Wilson with his disruptive ways.
RB -- Jonah Coleman, Adam Mohammed -- This guy rushed for 1,053 yards behind a patchwork line. Imagine how many he might get with the upgraded group of blockers he'll run with this time.
DEFENSE
ER -- Isaiah Ward, Russell Davis II -- Ward had kind of a quiet season for him, but he has the length and athleticism to be more disruptive. He'll have to be better to remain a starter at a position with a lot of capable players.
DT -- Simote Pepa, Elinneus Davis -- The Utah transfer brings a 350-pound body to the Huskies, up 10 since he arrived, and he seems motivated to be a stopper up front.
DT -- Anterio Thompson, Logan Sagapolu (Jayvon Parker) -- Thompson will play, but the Western Michigan transfer might be keeping the starting job warm for Parker's fall camp return from an Achilles heel injury.
ER -- Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, Jacob Lane (Zach Durfee) -- If the Huskies can ever get Durfee healthy, this is his spot and platform to flourish, but he isn't expected to be available this spring. An Arizona transfer, Uiagaleilei will play a lot.
LB -- Taariq Al-Uqdah, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale -- Al-Uqdah should be solid along the lines of a Bruener or a Tuputala. Rainey-Sales is supposed to be an elite talent. They may have to share time here.
LB -- Xe'ree Alexander, Deven Bryant (Jacob Manu) -- Same as Parker and Durfee, Manu won't be ready until fall. Alexander. A UCF transfer, is a capable player, similar to Al-Uqdah.
CB -- Tacario Davis, Leroy Bryant -- Another Arizona transfer, Davis is one of the nation's leading coverage guys and the difference in lockdown coverage from the season before will be noticeable.
CB -- Ephesians Prysock, D’Aryhian Clemons -- Similar to Ward, he had what could be described as an average season for himself. With Davis next to him, expect Prysock to be more productive.
S -- Alex McLaughlin, CJ Christian -- Big and physical, McLaughlin, a Northern Arizona transfer, could be the most talented of all of the UW safeties.
S -- Makell Esteen, Vincent Holmes -- This job could end up in the hands of any one of three players, adding Christian to the mix. A spot starter, Esteen could be motivated to really solidify himself here.
NB -- Dyson McCutcheon, Rahim Wright -- This could be the most unsettled starting job on defense, with no one with starting experience on hand. McCutcheon is a senior who has played a lot.
