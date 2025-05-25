Inside The Huskies

UW Commit Zammit, 19 Others Set to Compete in Elite 11 Finals

The prestigious quarterback event previously has hosted several former Huskies.

New Jersey quarterback Derek Zammit has committed to the UW.
The lineup is all set for the Elite 11 Finals, a prestigious quarterback event that involves 20 of the country's top-rated high school players at that position -- and will include University of Washington 2026 commit Derek Zammit.

The competition and corresponding training will take place in Los Angeles at Mira Costa High School on June 17-19 and a most valuable player and the top 10 competitors will be singled out.

Zammit from Wayne, New Jersey, will come the farthest, 2,778 miles, of all of the entrants to put his talents up against the others, who include three 5-star quarterbacks and four signal-callers who aren't committed to a college program just yet.

At DePaul Catholic High School, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Zammit threw for 2,582 yards and 35 touchdowns this past season.

Over the event's 26 years, the UW has had several of its quarterbacks involved in the competition.

The list includes Demond Williams Jr. in 2023, Ethan Garbers in 2019, Dylan Morris in 2018, Jacob Eason in 2015, K.J. Carta-Samuels in 2013, Jeff Lindquist in 2011 and Nick Montana in 2009.

Zammit, a 3-star prospect who won't join the Huskies for another year, will compete with quarterbacks pledged to Texas, Tennessee, USC, Houston, Penn State and Florida, among others.

Those traveling the next farthest behind him are 5-star Dia Bell from Plantation's American Heritage School (2,716 miles), 4-star Derion Coleman from Orlando's Jones High (2,550) and 4-star Will Griffin from Tampa Jesuit (2,526).

Bell is committed to Texas, Coleman to Miami and Griffin to Florida.

